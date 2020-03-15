The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Aaron Biddle, Sr., 42, 500 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $2,000.

Darshan Rajkaran, 33, 1300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Caleb James Grimm, 26, 16200 block of Casa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Daniel Patrick McGrail, 34, 21900 block of Haines Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $11,358.

Daniel Isaac Ortiz, 26, 21500 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $12,000.

Donald Macy Wright II, 33, 23000 block of Alabaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.

Raymond Edward Thorp, 61, Fort Myers. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Joseph Burton Mason, 52, 6200 block of Richledge St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

David Matthew Grooters, 18, 1800 block of Whispering Pine Circle, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $4,000.

Zachary Christopher Hof, 40, 700 block of Palmetto St., Englewood. Charges: BUI with damage to property or person of another and refuse to submit to BUI test. Bond: $4,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jason Agaratt, 36, 2400 block of Mistleto Lane, North Port. Charge: failure to deliver leased personal property. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Deborah Ann Chicalese, 67, 200 block of Winson Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Wyatt Cole Corson, 25, 6000 block of Fabien Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kimberly Dyan Pogue, 42, 15400 block of Alcove Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments