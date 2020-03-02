The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Reginald Alexander, 55, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Keith Antonio Blanding, 42, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
Jolanda Maria Garcia, 22, 100 block of S. Orange Ave, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Bond: $9,000.
Corey Vincent Jones, 30, 1500 block of N.E. Strickland St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Elronnie Jayshun Jones, 37, 20 block of Booker T. Washington Road , Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,500.
Daniel Medberry, 58, 13600 block of N.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery on a detention officer. Bond: none.
Jerome Lightner Northern, 48, 4500 block of Sunflower St., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and commit theft resisting recovery of property. Bond: $2,000.
Oscar John Prestenback, 35, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery on detention officer with fluids. Bond: none.
Riley Ray Steward, 63, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: five counts of possession of photograph of sexual performance by a child. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.