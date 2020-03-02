The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Reginald Alexander, 55, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Keith Antonio Blanding, 42, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.

Jolanda Maria Garcia, 22, 100 block of S. Orange Ave, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Bond: $9,000.

Corey Vincent Jones, 30, 1500 block of N.E. Strickland St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Elronnie Jayshun Jones, 37, 20 block of Booker T. Washington Road , Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,500.

Daniel Medberry, 58, 13600 block of N.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery on a detention officer. Bond: none.

Jerome Lightner Northern, 48, 4500 block of Sunflower St., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and commit theft resisting recovery of property. Bond: $2,000.

Oscar John Prestenback, 35, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery on detention officer with fluids. Bond: none.

Riley Ray Steward, 63, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: five counts of possession of photograph of sexual performance by a child. Bond: none.

