The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Michael Anthony Brewer, 52, 2500 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Bridgette Lynn Carter, 32, 3200 block of Elmore Drive, Sarasota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Misty Michelle Floyd, 34, 2200 block of N.W. Pine Bluff Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of fraud, using another person's identification; two counts of fraud, illegal use of credit cards; exploitation of elderly person, less than $10,000; unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling; grand theft, less than $5,000; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and possession of marijuana. Bond: $19,500.

Darius Wesley Hudson, 40, 10 block of Northwest Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $22,000.

Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 22, 10000 block of S.W. Riverview Circle, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft. Bond: $6,000.

Michael John Meacham, 30, 700 block of N. 17th St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.

Jamie William Thompson, 46, of Ellenton, FL. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

