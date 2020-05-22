The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael John Bebon, 46, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: none.
• Guerdy David Geffrard, 31, 4600 block of Kenoska Street, North Port. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with disregard of safety to persons or property, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, false identification given to a law enforcement officer, and driving without a license/revoked - habitual offender. Bond: none.
• Naquan Maurice Guillory, 23, 100 block of N.W Buckeye Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Octavio Grijalva-Angeles, 40, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: attaching a registration or license plate that wasn't assigned, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Brianna Marie Laurence, 28, 8700 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation of community control. Bond: none.
• Samuel Tucker Matlack-Storrs, 22, of Lakeland, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Michael William Kiernan, 37, 21300 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Dhane Westergard, 22, 1600 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
• Heidi E. Fletcher, 43, 2100 block of Hanby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Derek Michael Boggs, 31, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,000.
• Jonathan Nathaniel Bacchus, 30, 3800 block of January Ave., North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants, resisting an officer with violence, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, resisting an officer without violence, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Loretta Margaret Mathurin, 55, of January Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Arianna Schae Kidwell, 22, of Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Jacob Daniel Hays, 22, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $12,500.
• Patrizia Diana Whidden, 54, 12300 block of Green Gulf Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Dylan Eugene Woods, 21, 100 block of East Wenworth St., Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Christopher Wade Spurlock, 42, 12300 block of Gasparilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
• Phillip Michael Hobel Jr., 48, 1300 block of Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $970.
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kaitlin Marie Holland, 26, 900 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Augie Joseph Jannace, 43, 200 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Angela Renee Stinnett, 38, 5200 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI blood-alcohol higher than 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Andrew Preston Walters, 40, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: employer not getting worker's compensation insurance under $20,000, engage contracting business without certification. Bond: $2,000.
Monique Chrystal-Ray Goodnight, 37, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Darren Robert Schure, 33, 3700 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Bryan Lee Wisenbarger, 31, 17100 block of Fallkirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,620.
Andrew Jacob Grove, 23, 7900 block of Sydney Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Andrew Kenneth Mackiewicz, 25, homeless of North Port. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling during state of emergency, possession of burglary tools. Bond: $21,500.
Craig William Sichta, 36, 200 block of Espanola Drive, North Port. Charge: burglary of unoccupied dwelling during state of emergency. Bond: $20,000.
Yuliya Mikhaylovna Stanek, 60, 3000 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stacey Kalmakof, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Judy Lynn Tolhurst, 47, 5300 block of 41 bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation: DUI. Bond: none.
Adam William Campbell, 27, 400 block of Gulf Breeze, Venice. Charges: armed burglary, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Liz Hardaway.
