The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Barry Kendall Armstrong, 30, 100 block of Angol Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $3,500.
• Joann Marlene Stone, 40, 300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Laura Katherine Wyatt, 36, 1500 block of Trekell Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Misti Shavonne Wright, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
• Joseph M. Shea, 22, 100 Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft property of more tahn $750 but less than $5,000, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $22,500.
• Tiffany Marie Howard, 28, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Rick Michael Dougan, 64, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
• Larry Bernard Clark, 64, 300 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $10,000.
• Sta’Chawn Lavance Wright, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
• James Gerald Jennings, 51, 12300 block of Kneeland Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI, and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $3,500.
• Michael Edward Vincent, 32, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Francisco Mario Franco Gregorio, 31, 500 block of West Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $45,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Michael Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, carrying concealed weapon. Bond: $1,000.
Sean Robert Golladay, 30, 7400 block of W. Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $620.
Zoltan Andrew Deak, 31, 200 block of W. Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Stacey Lee Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Xanax), probation violation. Bond: none.
Brent Aaron Hughes, 35, 4100 block of Hollis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Jimmy Jeudy, 27, 8200 block of Gallo Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: resisting an officer. Bond: $1,000.
Vito Anthony Plusch, 48, 14400 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Brian Philip Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 40, 4400 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $500.
Kasey Brant Sentel, 24, 500 block of Whippoorwill Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Anthony Paul Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jose Julian Salazar, 31, 8400 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older, burglary occupied dwelling, petty theft, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ariel Jordan Bryant, 29, 7200 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Liz Hardaway.
