The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Karen Lowe Brooks, 52, 900 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
James Elmer Butts, 35, 1600 block of Brennan Drive, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of writ of bodily attachment, possession and or use of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $5,500.
Amanda Marlene Evans, 38, 3000 block of N.E. Tony Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000 and violation of probation. Bond: $8,500.
Haley Marie Hall, 21, 30 block of Booker T. Washington Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. Bond: none.
James Preston Johnson, 38, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Akenaton RaeVonte Polk, 22, 0 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charges: carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false information given to law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $32,500.
Miguel Angel Romo, 23, 2400 block of S.E. Durrance, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Tyrone Andre Sessions, 35, 2900 block of S.W. Sunflower St., Nocatee. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Randy Steven White, 52, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
