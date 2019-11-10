The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Lee Emerson Ambler, 39, 100 block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,500.
Lissa Noell Chanza, 32, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Shannon Marlene Fern, 48, 1100 block of S.E. 6th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Stephen Micheal Fewox, 34, 1600 S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to register as a career offender. Bond: $10,000.
Amy Dawn James, 41, 9900 block of Judy Ave., Fort Ogden. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kwame Malik Jones, Jr., of Palmetto St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Robert Lee Jones III, 33, 2100 block of N.E. Snow Street, Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license, violation of probation and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
Patrick Gordon King, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $12,500.
David Allen Martin, 47, 800 block of W. Magnolia St, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and two count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
Jordan Morales, 29, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $6,500.
Steven Morales, Jr., 30, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Woodrow Wilson Noyes, 40, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike, criminal mischief with damage to property, trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
James Louis Plott, 39, 2700 block of N.W. Buckcreek Road, Arcadia. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,100.
Courtney Lynn Raines, 30, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Jane Mary Rivers, 30, 6500 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of amphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Bond: $39,500.
Darren Maurice Twiddy, 25, 2400 block of Heard Bridge, Wauchula. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Jose Valdez, Jr., 34, 20 block of W. Walnut St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, domestic battery and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Cotie Daniel Wilkie, 33, 1600 block of Farraday St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
