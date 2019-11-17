The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Coty Joseph Bonilla, 34, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false identification given to a law enforcement officer and out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Crystal Ann Elliott, 35, 3400 block of Shadybrook Lane, Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.

William Bryan Hollingsworth, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Scott James Kramer, 62, 8100 block of N.E. Browning Drive, Arcadia. Charges: hit and run, leave the scene of a crash; reckless driving and violation of probation. Bond: $420.

Roberto Vinivio Lazaro, 29, 2000 block of Greenview Shores Blvd., Wellington, FL. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $420.

Christina Marie Pelham, 29, 1200 block of S.E. Fifth Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery on detention facility employee with fluids. Bond: $1,500.

Adrian Tello Ramos, 32, of Charlotte, NC. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Lilla Schlaga, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false identification give to a law enforcement officer and out of county warrant. Bond: $4,500.

Stephen Alfredo Soliz, 27, 100 block of N. Hernando Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility; battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; and simple assault on officer, firefighter or EMT, etc. Bond: $11,500.

Ashley Jeanell Stark, 32, 2100 block of S.W. Reynolds St., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

James Curtis Worley, 43, 80 block of Kentucky Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

