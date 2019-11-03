The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Jessica Ann Cole, 37, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Wendy Shawntia Goodson, 38, of Ocala. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and attempt to smuggle contraband into a prison. Bond: $9,000.

Jose Alfredo Murillo Ochoa, 24, 2000 block of Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: robbery with a weapon, battery by touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,000.

Jessica Angel Picallo, 41, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

James Lamar Williams, 60, 1300 block of Scotts Circle, Lakeland. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted felon and an out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.

Rebecca Marie Baird, 56, 2600 block of N.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Christopher Ezekeil Blandin, 33, 23500 block of Almond Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: discharge of a firearm in public and hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $620.

Daniel Garrett Frank Boccia, 36, 2300 block of Wilshire Drive, Dunedin. Charges: five counts of failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.

Kadeem Jamal Bryan, 29, 600 block of E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.

Cesar Burgos, 19, 1300 block of S. 10th St., Fort Pierce. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Antonio Maquez Chapman, 37, of Macon, GA. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

Wendy Ann Davis, 40, 4400 block of S.E. Wheat Ave., Arcadia . Charges: larceny and fraud. Bond: $15,000.

Jared Michael Dehaven, 40, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Monalisa Lara Gomez, 50, 2000 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Blanche Marie Levasseur, 55, 5500 S.W. Owens School St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Jose De Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 35, 1800 block of S.E. West Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Antonio Junior Resendiz, 18, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Trevor Allen Spiller, 21, 1200 block of N.E. Sugarbabe Road, Arcadia. Charge: family offense, interfere with custody of a minor. Bond: $1,500.

− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

