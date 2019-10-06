The DeSoto County Sheriff's reported the following arrests:

Danny Ray Austin, 45, 400 block of W. Palnetto St., Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.

Amy Denise Barnes, 45, 2900 block of SW Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charge: sell of methamphetamine. Bond: $20,000.

Sarana Chavez Cano, 44, 12600 block of 20th St. East., Parrish. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $9,500.

Heather Thomas Casady, 28, 1800 block of SW Los Pinos Drive, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and violation of probation. Bond: $9,000.

Eduarda Cervantes, 49, 2600 block of SW Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: abuse, bodily harm toward a child. Bond: $500.

Charles Angus Ferguson, 47, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.

Stephanie Marie Geyer, 33, 4500 block of Holly Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession and or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $120.

Karma Erin Kolb, 49, 200 block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $1,620.

David Wayne Layport II, 29, 5100 block of SW Welles Ave., Arcadia. Charge: assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $2,000.

David Richard Loatwall, 62, 2300 block of SE Redburn Drive, Arcadia. Charges: own, operating and/or conduct, aid and abet a chop shop. Bond: $1,500.

Barry Dean McBurney, 36, of Tampa. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.

Kendall Arlo Morrison, 30, 1300 block of NE Oak Street , Arcadia. Charge: possession and or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Alanzo Ernest Padilla, 30, 8100 block of McDaniels Drive, Fort Myers. Charge: utter false bank bill. Bond: $1,500.

James Randolph Payne, 52, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Abdul Jovon Smith, 19, 600 blok of Crane St., Sebring. Charges: grand theft and burglary of a dwelling or structure. Bond: $21,500.

Meghan Ann Waterson, 25, 16900 block of Hartwig Lane, North Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft and failure to appear. Bond: $120.

Adam Lee Wilson, 41, 1400 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.

