The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Earl Edward Canter III, 50, 6500 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Paul Macles, 47, of Haiti. Charges: battery touch or strike and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $6,000.
Matthew Thomas Buckels, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: no valid driver’s license. Bond: $500.
Justin James Turlin, 35, 1100 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Dylan James Baker, 42, Flamingo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Anthony Schramm, 34, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kristina Stilson, 49, 1200 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Maria Star Frink, 39, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: three counts of bond forfeiture, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Celia Andrea Carothers, 44, of Bradenton. Charge: driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Gilliard, 48, 27000 San Carlos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Natalie, 22, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Steven Michael Terrell, Jr., 37, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Joe Leslie Urias, III, 26, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,120.
Anthony Ventolo, 27, 4000 block of Amber Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a pregnant victim. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ashley Cheeseman, 33, 300 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: property damage more than $1,000 and disturbing the peace. Bond: $1,620.
Marina Lyakhoversky, 42, 8600 block of Shumock Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Holly Michelle Sorgman, 30, of Massachusetts. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
