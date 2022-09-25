The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Charles Allen Evans, 59, 12300 block of Suarez St., North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Charles Allen Evans, 59, 12300 block of Suarez St., North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
James Gerald Tolbert, 52, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon and probation violation.
Michael Williams, 36, 800 block of Montrose Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Paul Michael Ryniec, 43, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.
Sylvie Line Saint-Cyr, 67, 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Timothy Daniel Backer II, 42, 3900 block of N.E. Ashley Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to obey law enforcement officer order to stop, failure to register motor vehicle, and attaching a registration license plate to an unassigned vehicle. Bond: none.
Aaron Diaz Bermudes, 32, 2000 block of E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Lindsay Allison Freytes, 36, 90 block of West Effie Street, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Claudio Mendoza Hernandez, 31, 200 block of N. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,013.
Rudy Diaz Mejia, 36, 2400 block of S.E. Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Miguel Juven Perez, 32, 800 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear, two counts of contempt of court, and aggravated stalking. Bond: $50,000.
George Chester Shaver, Jr., 49, 6800 block of S.W. Albritton Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Darrell Keith Smith, 33, 3100 block of N.E. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Laura Ann Watson, 50, 1900 block of S.E. Leacamp Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
(Arrests were not available on the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office website Sunday.)
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.