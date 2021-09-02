The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jade Adair Jim, 32, of Valrico. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $6,070.
Gary Wilfred Bayne, 52, 3500 block of Tripoli Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Tyler Brent Jones, 30, 35700 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft in the second degree, first offense. Bond: none.
Seth Roy Norsell, 35, 2000 block of Cypress Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 44, address withheld. Charge: dumping litter over 500 pounds or commercial hazard of any amount. Bond: none.
Larry Eugene Lang, 70, 700 block of Antalya Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery or use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Christopher Michael Kamelter, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Stephanie Lynn Amundson, 37, 6600 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing a structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Robert Nicholas Saenz, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property by order of the owner. Bond: $1,500.
Zachary Grant Fuller, 26, 2200 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Bernard L. Helmbright, 51, 14500 Viscount Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Daren James Tyree, 51, no address. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jason Jon Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of property worth more than $750 but less than $5,000, use of another person's ID without permission, scheme to defraud, and committing a computer offense to defraud and obtain property. Bond: none.
Jon Anthony Zweifel, 31, 2900 block of Chickasaw Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dayamise Morales Buergo, 45, of Homestead. Charges: violation of probation or community control and failure to appear. Bond: $5,500.
Mario Oxlo Sarat Francisco, 25, 4400 block of Armeda Avenue, Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Richard Paul Durand, 52, 300 block of West Langsner Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana fewer than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Vicente Sosa Chavez, 44, 1100 block of SE 7th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Keith Michel Hanenian II, 28, 20400 block of Copeland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
