The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brashon Dante Hall, 21, Tampa. Charge: grand theft of property between $100 and $300 in value from a dwelling. Bond: $15,000.
Joleen Marie Doherty, 36, 300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Kelly Ann Thomas, 39, 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or over with at least one person under age 18 in the vehicle, violation of probation or community control, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.
Clinton Blakely Keller, 35, 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, battery on a person aged 65 or older, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $26,500.
Rachel Ann McCall, 68, 22200 block of Yonkers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes; unlawful possession of identification documents of at least five other persons; and forging bank bills, checks, drafts, or promissory notes. Bond: $10,500.
Michael Anthony Sweeney, 32, 14400 block of Boston Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while licensed suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Eric John Marquis, 43, 3300 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence; and driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $31,500.
Jonathan Emanuel Sepulveda-Pena, 31, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: failure to appear in court for a previous misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jason Matthew Tollas, 42, Fort Myers. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Christopher Robert Costie, 41, 1700 block of Maryknoll Street, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez, 20, Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Dustin James Dijiulio, 36, 11400 block of S.W. Glendine Street, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Kenneth Avedisian, 29, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher Kolpak, 72, 300 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher with at least one person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
