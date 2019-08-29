On Aug. 19, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit attempted to stop a white Ford Fusion for a traffic violation. DCSO said the driver was well known to law enforcement and he was identified prior to the stop.
The driver got out of the car and ran from the officers, leaving behind some receipts from an earlier shopping spree when he abandoned the car. Thankfully, the neighboring retail stores have security cameras and the suspect’s identity could be confirmed.
A warrant was obtained for Juan “JD” Martinez for fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license for the third or subsequent instance.
On Aug. 22, the Narcotics Unit apprehended Martinez without incident outside of his hotel room. A search warrant was obtained for his room at the Knights Inn, which lead to the additional arrest of Sunnie Blanton. During the search, detectives located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia (used syringes, used glass smoking pipes, hoses used to smoke narcotics, scales, baggies), miscellaneous prescription pills in an unlabeled bottle, a stack of 193 blank business checks, 16 credit cards belonging to 16 different subjects and some marijuana.
Martinez is being held on $8,000 bond. He was additionally charged with grand theft auto. Blanton is being held on $2,120 bond.
Sheriff Potter reminds residents that if you have information regarding illegal narcotics in DeSoto County, please call the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700 and ask for the Narcotics Unit, or share your tip anonymously through www.tipsubmit.com.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Romil Theo Blandin, 34, 300 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cecil Brian Brown Jr., 27, 700 block of N. Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Terence Devon Calhoun, 33, first block of S. McKinley Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Darren Carson, 52, 1500 block of S.E. Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charges: obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud or swindle, grand theft between $10,000-$20-,000, impersonating or using the ID of another person without consent and illegal use of credit cards more than twice within 6 months to obtain $100 or more. Bond: $6,000.
David Bryon Groover, 53, 1000 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery on a person 65 or older, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Released on recognizance.
Jessica Mae Hurst, 39, 2100 block of N. Bishop St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tavaras Leshaun McBride, 38, Lake Placid, FL. Charges: obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud or swindle, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, illegal use of credit cards more than twice within 6 months to obtain $100 or more, and grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $15,500.
Ryan Scott Perez, 30, no address, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Errosa Shamara Stewart, 36, 1800 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: felony battery by strangulation, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Tine David Wallender, 60, Odessa, Texas. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Daniel Lee Cottrell, 51, 300 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Steven Matthew Damron, 24, 8300 block of S.W. Horse Creek Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Jaime Diaz Enriquez, 23, no address, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Donald Hardy Hodges, 43, Pontotoc, Miss. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $10,000.
Lorri Beth Lafferty, 30, Ocala, Fla. Charge: destroying or damaging electronic monitoring equipment. Bond: $1,500.
Jennifer Lynn Little, 46, 1100 block of S.W. Mildred St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Marisol Chino Morales, 37, 1400 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
James Matthew Nipper, 46, 100 block of N. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Jessica Angel Picallo, 41, 4600 block of S.W. Bragdon Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Emily Nicole Sawyer, 23, 5600 block of S.W. Charolais Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Released on recognizance.
Bobby Ray Thigpen Jr., 28, 1900 block of S.E. Leacamp Road, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Turned over to other jurisdiction.
William Randolph Fugate IV, 51, 300 block of N. Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000., Bond: $1,500.
Steven James Herman, 52, 6500 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Natalya Prody, 33, 4600 block of N.W. Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500,
Jimmy Shannon Tyler, 41, Englewood, FL. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
Savannah Valdez, 26, 1600 block of Pleasant Circle, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Andrew Richard Flores, 51, 100 block of Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Michael Bert Robertson, 43, 3100 block of N.W. Girl Scout St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license for second time. Bond: $500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Samuel Kane Kaholokula, 30, 6300 block of S.W. Senate St., Arcadia. Charge: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Bobby Ray Thigpen Jr., 28, 1900 block of S.W. Lee Camp Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Tiffany Grace Beasley, 32, 8900 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of flores drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Alex Justin Hurst, 32, 1900 block of S.E. West Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Megan Danielle Brelsford, 35, 11800 block of S.W. County Road 769, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation or community control and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sentenced
Robert Allen Coasey, 57, of Arcadia, sentenced to state prison for breaking into an unoccupied trailer and taking a tent and extension cord. He previously was sentenced in 2007 to eight years and six months for multiple charges of possession and sale of cocaine.His prison record goes back to 1985 and includes charges of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, escape, petty and grand theft, and sale and possession of cocaine.
Joseph Wayne Denney, 28, of Port Charlotte, sentenced for a year and 10 months for fleeing to elude officers and possession of a controlled substance. He fled at a high rate of speed when an officer tried to stop his car for having a plate not assigned to the vehicle, but then crashed at E. Magnolia St. and S. Brevard Ave. He had a vape pen with THC (the active ingredient in marijuana).
Timothy Wayne Harris, 23, of Arcadia, sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of grand theft auto, for theft of a Honda CRV which had been left in the victim’s drive with keys in it. Harris was reportedly involved in a car theft ring of teens and young adults. Harris had been given two years of probation in 2018, but violated the terms by failing to report to or communicate with his probation officer and possessing methamphetamine.
Brian Oneal Luther, 36, of Arcadia, sentenced to three years in prison on a criminal mischief charge, for kicking in and breaking the front window of a local restaurant, after the owner would not give him his money back for food he ordered.
Ray Rodriguez, 58, of Arcadia, sentenced for two years and nine months for possession of cocaine. The Arcadia Police Department stopped his car for him not wearing a seat belt properly, and when his car was searched, police found .3 grams of cocaine. Previously, he had served several terms, each more than two years, for burglary, trafficking in stolen property, escape and possession of cocaine.
Corey Austin Todd, 24, of Avon Park, Fla., sentenced to prison for two years and five months for failure by a sex offender to register as required. Convicted as a sex offender in Polk County (for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender under 18), he was not allowed to leave Polk without prior approval. But he was found to have stayed with his girlfriend in Arcadia for at least a week. He failed to register as a sex offender in DeSoto and failed to have his driver’s license reflect a change of address.
Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
