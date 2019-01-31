The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Robert Lee Allen Jr., 20, Pompano Beach, FL. Charge: grand theft between $5,000-$10,000. Bond: $10,000.
- Clarence Lorad Edmonds, 30, 1000 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: sexual assault with a weapon and victim age 12 or older, kidnap or false imprisonment of adult or child under 13, attempted crime against a person by an act which would have caused death, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Brooke Elaine Edwards, 25, 2800 block of N.W. Haile Dean Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Dean Arthur Felty, 58, 2300 block of S.E. Cessna Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Kyle Houston Freeland, 31, no address, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of grand theft between $300-$5,000, resisting recovery of stolen property and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.
- Joseph Wayne Kersey, 40, 6000 block of S.W. Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Ariel Kaylynn Lindgren, 20, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Jackie Steve Palon, 22, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- William Kalyn Pugh, 31, 2300 block of S.E. Red Barron Road, Arcadia. Charges: retail theft under $100 and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Dewaybe Deanthony Thompson, 28, Lehigh Acres, FL. Charges: 8 counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Deniqua Sharice Wallace, 26, no address, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and aggravated battery. Bond: $8,500.
- Shawn David Anderson, 39, North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Released on recognizance.
- Donald Lamar Brantley, 21, 6000 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $50.
- James Delbert Dunkin, 35, no address, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $620.
- Jose Angel Pureco Garcia, 24, 6700 block of S.W. Pensacola Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Joshua Cortland Ritch, 30, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Sarah Marie Stewart, 30, 6600 block of N.W. Pine Hurst Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams or marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,120.
- Melissa Kay Teague, 38, 3800 block of N.W. Valencia St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Released on recognizance.
- Timothy Lee Evans, 24, no address, Arcadia. Charges: felony domestic battery by strangulation and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: none.
- Lucas Anthony Landis, 38, 400 block of N. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: not stated.
- Richard Morales, 48, 3100 block of S.W. Fender Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license, third or subsequent offense, and resisting an officer by refusing to sign and accept a citation or post bond. Bond: $1,620.
- Shelly Lynn-Garcia Sanchez, 35, 1000 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Steven Lee Manus, 30, 2900 block of S.W. Wallace Ave., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly public intoxication. Bond: $2,500.
- Nicholas Paul Dename, 48, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
- Jose Jesus Hernandez Sanchez, 44, 2300 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
- Leodegario Gutierrez Mejia Jr., 25, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Ricardo Castillo, 23, 9500 block of S.E. English Ave., Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court for failure to report under offender work program. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Ashley Leilani Campbell, 22, 300 block of N. 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
