The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

  • Treonnis Kiron Bartell, 26, 300 block of N. 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving without a valid license, aggravated fleeing to elude police with injury or damage, resisting or obstructing and officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Joseph Scott Case, 35, Myakka City. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • David Arthur Cashmore, 42, 300 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • James Malcolm Gainer, 30, Lake Placid. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Jonathan David Hubbard, 37, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Kyle Daniel Johnston, 26, 500 block of N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Cristy Ann Martin, 34, 3000 block of S.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $1,500.
  • Edgar Benjamin Sales, 37, 1000 block of N.E. Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
  • Deborah Lynn Satala, 42, 2400 block of N.W. Haile Dean Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Daniel Lee Vega, 32, 100 block of A. Pasco Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Michael John Waller, 46, North Port, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Stephen James Wells, 26, 1100 block of S.E. 6th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Jose Luis Lopez Caballero, 29, first block of W. Effie Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving without a valid license and DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
  • Quincey Jack Chambers, 34, 1400 block of S.W. MLK Jr. St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $462.
  • Tyson Gene Charles, 19, Miami, Fla. Charges: two counts of failure to appear and one out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Elisse Marie Dager, 33, 1300 block of Childress St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $10,000.
  • Elronnie Jayshun Jones, 36, first block of Booker T. Washington Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
  • Rebecca Jon Merrell, 25, 1600 block of S.E. Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
  • Jordan Michael Morales, 28, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $3,500.
  • Alexis Abraham Palafox, 24, 1300 block of S.W. Hillcrest St., Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court by violation of a protective order. Released on recognizance.
  • James Travis Scott, 38, 4300 block of S.W. Aster Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Nyesha Tamara Spann, 25, Bradenton, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,013.
  • Crystal Leann Wilson, 32, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $12,167. 
  • Dakota Allen Reel, 19, Englewood, Fla. Charge: armed robbery. Bond: none.
  • Sebastian Salazar, 46, Esmeralda Drive, Arcadia. Charge: disorderly public intoxication. Bond: $120.
  • Michael Lee Taber, 44, 1300 block of N.W. Pine Wood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of protective order. Bond: $5,000.
  • Jonathan Tate Vantilburg, 19, Venice, Fla. Charge: armed robbery. Bond: $50,000.
  • Alfonzo Espinoza, 35, S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license, second offense. Bond: $500.
  • Jorge Hernandez, 19, 1600 block of S.E. Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charges: disorderly public intoxication and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Released on recognizance.
  • Jamie Warren Brown, 44, North Port, Fla. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
  • Timothy Wayne Harris, 23, 1300 block of N.W. Myrtle Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Daniel Ray Riojas, 24, 1100 block of S.W. Mildred Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Elizabeth Rashawn Smith, 38, 300 block of W. Owens Ave., Arcadia. Charges: felony battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Stephen Alfredo Solis, 27, 2200 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: felony assault on an officer or firefighter and battery on an officer or firefighter. Bond: $10,000.
  • Dustin Michael Baxley, 30, 900 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
  • Marquis Devonte Dickens, 24, 400 block of N. 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
  • Cristian Betuel Juarez, 21, Wauchula. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
  • Elijah Antonio Rosales, 18, Sarasota. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

  •  Robert Joseph Richard, 58, 4800 block of S.W. Hull Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,250. 

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

  • Crystal Leeann Wilson, 32, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: withholding support of children. Purge: $12,167.  

