The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jose Alfredo Martinez Alocer, 23, 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Alonzo Martinez Barron, 27, 1900 block of S.E. Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment, driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
- Michael Aaron Butts, 56, 37800 block of County Road 760A, Arcadia. Charges: habitually driving on a suspended license and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Austin Levi Game, 25, 4500 block of S.W. Horseshoe Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist Jr., 18, 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession or use of drug equipment. smuggling contraband into a detention facility, grand theft of a firearm and armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
- Joshua Allen Kerth, 42, Zolfo Springs. Charges: dealing in stolen property and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $9,000.
- Jose Antonio Labato Jr., 36, Bowling Green FL. Charge: trespass at an occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Lynnette Jennine Lovett, 49, 200 block of N. Rogers Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Naomi Nicole Malone, 34, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charges: armed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Jose Antonio Renobato, 19, 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft between $5,000-$10,000, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,500.
- Melissa Kay Teague, 38, 3800 block of N.W. Valencia St., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft auto. Bond: $1,500.
- Billy Lee Thomas III, 27, no address, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
- Ginger Lee Ward, 47, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Juan Cortez Ayala, 47, Maple St., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Released on recognizance.
- Ricardo Castillo, 23, 9500 block of S.E. English Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Randell Scott Chickering, 46, 1100 block of S.E. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
- Benny Delgarza, 52, 2300 block of Red Baron Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Released on recognizance.
- Tyavoris Tyrell Florence, 26, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Kenya Elizabeth Keene, 39, 100 block of Jordan Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft between $100-$300. Bond: $500.
- Quillan Leche Maybell, 18, 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Michael John Meacham, 29, 700 block of N. 17th St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Jennifer Ann Meyers, 45, Inglis, FL. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Deangelis Marquest Rivers, 21, 1700 block of S.W. Duke St., Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license and violation of probation. Bond: $620.
- Amber Kay Knowles, 30, Auburndale, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond:none.
- William Henry Taylor, 53, 200 block of E. Palmetto St., Arcadia. Charge: parole violation. Bond: none.
- Tobin Casper Lindsey, 32, 1800 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: felony aggravated battery when offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant. Bond: $10,000.
- Madison Leanne Rucker, 20, Wauchula. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Curtis Tyrone Turner, 57, 200 block of W. Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- Lily Ann Morales, 21, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license (second offense). Bond: $120.
- Jose Antonio Lobato Jr., 36, Bowling Green, FL. Charge: trespass at an occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Johnny Rodriguez, 28, 1700 block of Robin Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $2,120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Ginger Lea Ward, 47, 200 block of Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Michael John Meacham, 29, 700 block of N. 17th St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Tina Aspen, 48, 6000 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jose Fidencio Garza, 46, Zolfo Springs. Charge: trespass at a structure or conveyance. Bond: $250.
- Franklin Daniel Fox, 29, Zolfo Springs. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,500.
- Cierra Aaliyah Denise Jones, 19, Zolfo Springs. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,000.
- Terry Lavonne Pelham, 62, Zolfo Springs. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $5,000.
- Melissa Ann Hanks, 23, Zolfo Springs. Charge: grand theft of vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
- Tiffany Pina, 19, Zolfo Springs. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Britni Danielle Gamble, 28, Zolfo Springs. Charge: withholding child support. Purge: $8,800.
- Miguel Rios, Zolfo Springs. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $500.
- Roland Lopez Arguijo, 61, Zolfo Springs. Charges: aggravated fleeing to elude police after crash, and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $5,250.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
