The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

  • David Arthur Gonzales, 44, 2100 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
  • Mashia Michelle Batista, 37, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Sedney George Cadien, 47, 400 block of Singleton St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Rainer Sage Incitti, 25, 2700 block of N.E. Ernest St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Christopher Michael Kindred, 42, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs, Bond: $120.
  • Joel Steven Lane, 44, 1100 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $191.
  • Christopher Dewayne Law, 35, 1200 block of S.E. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $250,000.
  • Richard Natavious Maybell, 22, 2000 block of S.W. Beard St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
  • Sandra Ann Mink, 57, first block of Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Ivan Ponce, 18, 1400 block of S.W. Hillcrest St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Justin Christopher Smith, 20, 8700 block of State Road 70, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
  • Jose Ismael Aguilar, 33, 1900 block of S.E. Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $625.
  • Karel Broceta, 34, Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
  • Cecil Brian Brown Sr., 44, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of domestic injunction. Bond: $1,000.
  • Reginald Bernard Hatcher, 28, 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of failure to appear. Bond: $52,000.
  • Jose Quiroz Hernandez, 30, 1000 block of Oliver St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with alcohol or drugs and driving without a valid license. Bond: $240.
  • Randy Michael Johnson, 33, 4700 block of Master Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
  • Shawn Patrick Lucey, 47, Bradenton, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Turned over to other jurisdiction.
  • Linda Anne Luppino, 58, 100 block of S. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
  • Juan Daniel Martinez, 37, 800 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense and driving a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,620.
  • Jeffery Dean McBee, 53, 4900 block of N.W. Dill Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • John Michael Raley, 72, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $900.
  • Christopher Dewayne Law, 35, 1300 block of S.E. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $250,000.
  • Michael Anthony Brewer, 52, 1800 block of S.W. Los Pinos, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $720.
  • Manuel Dion Fernandes, 51, 2300 block of S.E. Quail Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: none.
  • Mirna Atagracia Luciano Nunez, 58, 1300 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

  • Alex Manuel Rojas, 21,12800 block of S.W. Pembroke Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
  • Terry Leeman Fleet, 48, 9600 block of S.W. Yacht Drive, Arcadia. Charge: DUI, third violation in 10 years. Bond: $7,500.
  • Angel Ivan Leon, 19, Wauchula, Fla. Charges: driving without a valid license and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Brian Oneal Luther, 36, Leesburg, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

  • Jason Wolfe, 44,  11300 block of S.W. Essex Drive, Lake Suzy. Charge: DUI with BAC .15 or higher or with person under 18. Bond: $120.   

Sentenced:

  • Andrew Blake Garza, 34, of Arcadia, sentenced to a year and three months in state prison on charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to drug probation, but was later found to have violated probation by being out later than allowed by his curfew; hence, the probation was revoked. 
  • Jesus Lopez Jr., 47, of Arcadia, sentenced to five years in prison on two charges of driving on a suspended license for a third or subsequent instance, plus violation of four requirements of his probation. 
  • Charlie Daniel Tootle, 33, of Arcadia, sentenced to two years and six months in state prison on a charge of felony battery and violation of probation. Previously he was given a four-year sentence in 2015 for grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property.
  • John Micheal Guy, 53, of Spartanburg, S.C., sentenced to two years in state prison for domestic battery by strangulation and battery with two prior battery convictions. Previously he served a year in 2003 for grand theft auto, a year-and-a-half for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and uttering a forged instrument in 2005, and two years for fleeing to elide officers in 2007, all out of Manatee County.

