The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- David Arthur Gonzales, 44, 2100 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
- Mashia Michelle Batista, 37, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Sedney George Cadien, 47, 400 block of Singleton St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Rainer Sage Incitti, 25, 2700 block of N.E. Ernest St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Christopher Michael Kindred, 42, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs, Bond: $120.
- Joel Steven Lane, 44, 1100 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $191.
- Christopher Dewayne Law, 35, 1200 block of S.E. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $250,000.
- Richard Natavious Maybell, 22, 2000 block of S.W. Beard St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Sandra Ann Mink, 57, first block of Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Ivan Ponce, 18, 1400 block of S.W. Hillcrest St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Justin Christopher Smith, 20, 8700 block of State Road 70, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Jose Ismael Aguilar, 33, 1900 block of S.E. Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $625.
- Karel Broceta, 34, Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Cecil Brian Brown Sr., 44, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of domestic injunction. Bond: $1,000.
- Reginald Bernard Hatcher, 28, 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of failure to appear. Bond: $52,000.
- Jose Quiroz Hernandez, 30, 1000 block of Oliver St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with alcohol or drugs and driving without a valid license. Bond: $240.
- Randy Michael Johnson, 33, 4700 block of Master Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
- Shawn Patrick Lucey, 47, Bradenton, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Turned over to other jurisdiction.
- Linda Anne Luppino, 58, 100 block of S. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Juan Daniel Martinez, 37, 800 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense and driving a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,620.
- Jeffery Dean McBee, 53, 4900 block of N.W. Dill Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- John Michael Raley, 72, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $900.
- Christopher Dewayne Law, 35, 1300 block of S.E. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $250,000.
- Michael Anthony Brewer, 52, 1800 block of S.W. Los Pinos, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $720.
- Manuel Dion Fernandes, 51, 2300 block of S.E. Quail Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: none.
- Mirna Atagracia Luciano Nunez, 58, 1300 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Alex Manuel Rojas, 21,12800 block of S.W. Pembroke Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
- Terry Leeman Fleet, 48, 9600 block of S.W. Yacht Drive, Arcadia. Charge: DUI, third violation in 10 years. Bond: $7,500.
- Angel Ivan Leon, 19, Wauchula, Fla. Charges: driving without a valid license and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Brian Oneal Luther, 36, Leesburg, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
- Jason Wolfe, 44, 11300 block of S.W. Essex Drive, Lake Suzy. Charge: DUI with BAC .15 or higher or with person under 18. Bond: $120.
Sentenced:
- Andrew Blake Garza, 34, of Arcadia, sentenced to a year and three months in state prison on charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to drug probation, but was later found to have violated probation by being out later than allowed by his curfew; hence, the probation was revoked.
- Jesus Lopez Jr., 47, of Arcadia, sentenced to five years in prison on two charges of driving on a suspended license for a third or subsequent instance, plus violation of four requirements of his probation.
- Charlie Daniel Tootle, 33, of Arcadia, sentenced to two years and six months in state prison on a charge of felony battery and violation of probation. Previously he was given a four-year sentence in 2015 for grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property.
- John Micheal Guy, 53, of Spartanburg, S.C., sentenced to two years in state prison for domestic battery by strangulation and battery with two prior battery convictions. Previously he served a year in 2003 for grand theft auto, a year-and-a-half for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and uttering a forged instrument in 2005, and two years for fleeing to elide officers in 2007, all out of Manatee County.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.