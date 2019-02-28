The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Debra Elizabeth Carney, 58, first block of Oregon Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Amber Mollie Dennis, 30, no address, Arcadia. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
- Timothy Lee Evans, 24, no address, Arcadia. Charges: violation of conditional pretrial release conditions and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: none.
- Demetrius Dontay Godwin, 29, 1100 block of E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Lorri Beth Lafferty, 29, 2200 block of N.E. Clems Dairy St., Arcadia. Charges: fraud by impersonation after giving false ID to officer, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Luciano Lara, 32, Bowling Green, FL. Charges: 2 counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, 2 counts of resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, driving on a suspended license, and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Roderick Joe Mitchell, 36, 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Brandi Lee Trevino, 22, 600 block of N. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Ginger Lea Ward, 47, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Ivette Ayala, 45, 7500 block of Robbins Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license, second offense. Bond: $500.
- Jaterrio Javone Bing, 29, Avon Park, FL. Charges: fleeing to elude police after ordered to stop, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, hit and run by leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving without a valid license. Bond: $2,240.
- Andrea Michelle Bohannan, 33, 1100 block of S.E. Townsend Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Alandre Cooper, 30, 1200 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Victoria Dawn Dimascio, 24, 1400 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $7,000.
- Eric Maldonado Galvan, 37, 1200 block of S.W. Martha St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Joshua William Gause, 37, Avon Park, FL. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled rifle or machine gun and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $23,000.
- Amy Dawn James, 41, Zolfo Springs, FL. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled rifle or machine gun and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $23,000.
- Ciara Eva Graves, 26, 4800 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Beverly Theresalynn Henry, 42, 600 block of W. Whidden St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
- Jessie Lynn Herman, 26, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: retail theft over $300 at multiple locations. Bond: $1,500.
- Erasmo Herrera, 54, 1400 block of N.E. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and possession or use of drug equipment. Released on recognizance.
- Todd Edward Longueuil, 41, Ellington, FL. Charges: driving a motorcycle without a license and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $240.
- Refugio Martinez, 31, 62800 block of Shores St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Luis Pastor Roman, 41, 6200 block of S.W. Pablo Ave., Arcadia. Charges: hit and run by leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving on a s suspended license. Bond: $240.
- Torence Javanghan Simpson, 45, 1900 block of S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of trafficking cocaine between 28 grams-150 kilograms, sale of cocaine within 1,000 ft. of a church, school or business, and owning or renting a structure or vehicle knowing it is used for trafficking drugs. Bond: $100,000.
- Clifford Milton Bransford, 81, Lakeland, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Ryan Christopher Carroll, 30, no address, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- Clarence Thomas Pelham Jr., 54, 1300 block of N.E. Childress Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Peter Steven Cracchiolo, 50, Port Charlotte, FL. Charge: DUI with BAC .15 or higher or with person under 18. Bond: $500.
- Jose Antonio Jimenez, 44, 2200 block of E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: battery and assault. Bond: $3,500.
- Efrain Lara, 20, Lehigh Acres, FL. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Terry Thomas Carlton, 47, 100 block of S.E. Hernando Ave., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- Rusty Wayne Hurst, 26, 1900 block of S.E. West Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Joseph Anthony Larocca, 33, 400 block of Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Susan Kay Oranday, 62, 4300 block of N.E. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $100.
- Victor Fernando Gil Gil, 25, 1100 block of S.E. 9th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Joseph Ross Jr., 36, 200 block of N. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license expired more than 4 months ago. Bond: $120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Kenneth James Myers, 28, 5000 block of N.W. Country Ranches Road, Arcadia. Charge: 2 counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Brian Malcolm McComb, 32, 300 block of N. Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Omar Pulgarin, 27, 6800 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Nocatee. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
- Derrick Tyrone Muse, 36, 1500 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.
- Ginger Lea Ward, 47, 200 block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Keri Michelle See, 41, Zolfo Springs. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drugs with intent to sell or deliver, possession or use of drug equipment, and DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,000.
- Santos Plata, 37, Zolfo Springs. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
- Robert Lee Jones, 33, 2100 block of N.E. Snow St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
