The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Thomas James McPherson, 29, Fort Myers. Charge: lewd or lascivious behavior with a victim age 12-16. Bond: none.
- Lonnie Ray Nair, 52, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Sarah Christine Stewart, 35, 11900 block of S.W. County Road 769, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Transferred to other jurisdiction.
- Victor Octavis Williams, 38, 100 block of S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Charge:
- Junior Webster Bartell, 45, 200 block of W. Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Transferred to other jurisdiction.
- Jarrod Tremain Evans, 23, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing to elude police by failing to stop when ordered, driving on a suspended license and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $2,120.
- Tarshekia Lasha Francois, 30, 300 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license and violation of probation. Bond: $1,120.
- Jessica Angel Picallo, 40, 4600 block of S.W. Bragdon Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Transported to other jurisdiction.
- Enoch Henry Rogers III, 27, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Amber Mollie Davis, 30, 1000 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Lannies Sutton, 53, 2400 block of Pensacola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Abelardo Delgado, 35, 1600 block of S.E. Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Jose Filipe Galindo Jr., 35, 2900 block of S.E. Norman Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Andrew Blake Garza, 34, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Alfredo Sanchez Gomez, 31, 100 block of Nelson St., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and fraud by giving false ID to law officer. Bond: $500.
- Chalisa Ann Martin, 45, 300 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $800.
- Johnny Louis Neal, 61, 4600 block of S.W. Bullpond St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Cristian Pablo Padilla, 19, Lake Placid, Fla. Charges: violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
- Anthony Jernard Richardson, 36, 300 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly public intoxication. Bond: $120.
- Cody Tyler Forman, 30, 1800 block of S.W. Los Pinos St., Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief with under $200 property damage. Bond: $120.
- Philip Adam Pelham, 44, 3900 block of N.W. Fifty Lane, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $50,000.
- James Allen Bullard, 37, 5500 block of N.W. Coker St., Arcadia. Charges: destroying, tampering with or fabricating evidence and accessory after-the-fact in a felony. Bond: none.
- Margarito Santis, 38, 1300 block of S.E. Granada Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving without a valid license and failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Lynn Shelton Sutter, 56, Myakka City, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Harold Bernard Wesley Jr., 40, 200 block of W. Bay St., Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $10,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Tiffany Grace Beasley, 32, 8900 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Aleczander Chace Polston, 22, 2500 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Junior Webster Bartell, 45, 200 block of W. Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to support children. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
