By Susan E. Hoffman
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tyrel Jahan Chambers, 22, Carrollton, Ga. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: $5,000.
Rogelio Perez Guillen, 32, first block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: sexual assault with victim over 12 with physical force. Bond: $100,000.
James Preston Johnson, 37, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, trespass and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Andres Rodriguez Solis, 41, 3800 block of S.W. County Road 760A, Arcadia. Charges: 30 counts of lewd or lascivious behavior with a victim age 12-16. Bond: none.
Terry Allen Schenk, 47, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: failure to obtain certificate of salvage, destruction or title, dealing in stolen property and owning, operating, conducting or aiding and abetting a chop shop. Bond: $10,500.
Ernest Perry Robinson, 20, 200 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: felony battery, criminal mischief with $200-$1,000 in property damage, and obstruction of justice by tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $2,500.
Charlie Daniel Tootle, 33, 600 block of Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shiloh Matthew Hardyman, 33, 7100 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Taylor Marie Hardyman, 28, 7100 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with BAC .15 or higher or with person under 18. Bond: $500.
Antonio Velaquez Isidoro, 51, 100 block of Nelson St., Arcadia. Charge: driving for more than 4 months on an expired license. Bond: $120.
Randall Bert Farabee, 50, 100 block of Ridgewood Dr., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Grady Marquil Thomas, 52, 400 block of N. 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Corey Austin Todd, 23, Avon Park, Fla. Charge: failure of sex offender to register as required. Bond: $15,000.
Harry Charles Johnson Jr., 43, no address, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Martell Johntay Hughes, 35, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Paul Gordon Fredette, 54, 11100 block of S.W. Crenshaw Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
Jorge Luis Lugo Castro, 26, first block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sergio Francisco Ramirez Jr., 34, 2900 block of S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jason Lee Lastinger, 45, 10100 block of State Road 31, Arcadia. Charges: driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle license and three counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $750.
Sentenced:
Martin Louis Malone, 33, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia, sentenced to state prison for three years and two months on a charge of grand theft of $850.49 of meat, frozen shrimp and trash bags from Publix.
Michael Lee Burnsed, 32, no address, Arcadia, sentenced to five years in state prison followed by five years of sex offender probation for two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim under 16 when offender is 18 or over. Projected release date is Oct. 18, 2021.
Charles Richard Glenn Hines, 19, Pointer St., Arcadia, sentenced to state prison for three years and four months on charges of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, four counts of grand theft between $300-$5,000, two counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count of giving false ownership information to a pawnbroker. His projected release date is July 17, 2022.
Roldolfo Cervantes-Lara, 32, 1300 block of S.W. Hillcrest St., Arcadia, sentenced to three years and six months in state prison on three counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure or conveyance, and one each of grand theft auto, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, grand theft and trafficking in stolen property. His projected release date is Jan. 2, 2021. Previously he was sentenced in 2017 to two years in prison on charges of burglary, grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
