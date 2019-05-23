The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Deven Lee Wade, 20, no address, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1.500.
- Zachary Omar Haniff, 35, 2400 block of S.W. Airport Estate St., Arcadia. Charge: uttering a false bank note, check or draft. Bond: $1.500.
- Gerald Dean Foster Jr., 40, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
- Luis Guadalupe Gomez Jr., 33, no address, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Tony Rock Rizzo, 33, 400 block of Serena Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.
- Rashika Michelle Burroughs, 24, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly conduct/affray. Bond: $500.
- Jeffrey Collier Crocker, 38, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Lake Suzy. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $15,000.
- Hector Gutierrez Sanchez, 37, 1700 block of Floridian Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Juanitra Nouveau Smith, 31, 1400 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly conduct/affray. Bond: $500.
- William Bryan Hollingsworth, 33, 1100 block of N.E. Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $5,000.
- Jose Filipe Galindo Jr., 35, 2900 block of S.E. Norman Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs, Bond: $120.
- Emiliano Gregorio, 38, Shore Ave., Nocatee. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Feliz Lara, 46, 100 block of E. Nelson Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $843.
- Grady Marquil Thomas, 52, 400 block of N. 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Virginia Guzman, 56, 2600 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Jessica Hurst, 39, 2100 block of Bishop St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to support children. Released on recognizance.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.