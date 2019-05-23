The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Deven Lee Wade, 20, no address, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1.500.
  • Zachary Omar Haniff, 35, 2400 block of S.W. Airport Estate St., Arcadia. Charge: uttering a false bank note, check or draft. Bond: $1.500.
  • Gerald Dean Foster Jr., 40, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
  • Luis Guadalupe Gomez Jr., 33, no address, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Tony Rock Rizzo, 33, 400 block of Serena Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.
  • Rashika Michelle Burroughs, 24, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly conduct/affray. Bond: $500.
  • Jeffrey Collier Crocker, 38, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Lake Suzy. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $15,000.
  • Hector Gutierrez Sanchez, 37, 1700 block of Floridian Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Juanitra Nouveau Smith, 31, 1400 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly conduct/affray. Bond: $500.
  • William Bryan Hollingsworth, 33, 1100 block of N.E. Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $5,000.
  • Jose Filipe Galindo Jr., 35, 2900 block of S.E. Norman Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs, Bond: $120.
  • Emiliano Gregorio, 38, Shore Ave., Nocatee. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
  • Feliz Lara, 46, 100 block of E. Nelson Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $843.
  • Grady Marquil Thomas, 52, 400 block of N. 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

  • Virginia Guzman, 56, 2600 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

  • Jessica Hurst, 39, 2100 block of Bishop St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to support children. Released on recognizance.

Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman

