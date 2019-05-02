The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Joseph Jay Blattner, 45, Miami, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- George Luis Chanza, 40, 1300 block of N.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $1,090.
- Sergio Gonzalez Hernandez, 28, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: felony battery and child cruelty without great harm. Bond: $5,500.
- Augustine Antonio Hilario, 50, Alva, Fla. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Christine Ann Hector Pop,
- Gregory Garcia Tijerina, 36, 1500 block of N.E. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charges: destroying, tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Boyd Levi Worth, 51, 2400 block of S.W. County Road 760A, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing to elude police after order to stop and driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense. Bond: $9,000.
- Ta’Nasha Ray’Shay Blanding, 19, 300 block of S. Watson Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
- Devin Eugene Brown, 36, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
- Jessica Brown, 39, no address, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $1,000.
- Angelica Hinojos, 27, 400 block of S.W. Harris Road, Arcadia. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
- Robert T. Osgood, 68, 1400 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Heather Thomas Casady, 28, 1800 block of S.W. Los Pinos Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- John Micheal Guy, 53, Spartanburg, SC. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Kimberly Rebecca Hall, 23, 2200 block of N. Richard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery Bond: $500.
- Santiago Hernandez, 42, 1200 block of S.W. Martin Luther King St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and felony battery. Bond: $5,500.
- Bryan Jeffery Lucas, 33, 3000 block of S.W. Gator Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,120.
- Morgan Lee Palon, 19, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Joshua Cortland Ritch, 30, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, criminal mischief with damages between $200-$1,000, battery by strangulation, misuse of 911 system and making a false report of a crime. Bond: $31,500.
- Ashley Nicole Taylor, 29, 2700 block of N.W. Pine Crest Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and criminal mischief with property damage between $200-$1,000. Bond: $620.
- Jose Machic, 43, 1500 block of S.E. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with BAC of .15 or higher or with person under 18, and driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,120.
- Hector Pop, 25, 1300 block of 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $100.
- Joshua Mackenzie Sleeper, 30, no address, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Austin Glynn Corchoran, 19, 200 block of Macon Road, Arcadia. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $ 13,000.
- Steven Morales Jr., 29, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Francine Marie Olson, 22, 400 block of W. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: fraud by impersonating a police officer. Bond: $1,500.
- Brandon Alex Reyes, 24, 400 block of W. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: fraud by impersonating a police officer. Bond: $5,000.
- Jodi Lou Palon, 53, address uncertain, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Luis Arturo Ramon, 21, 1000 block of S.E. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Robin Elisabeth Spiegel, 29, Lake Placid, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Jessica Marie Drake, 29, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: obstructing justice by retaliating against an informant, victim or witness. Bond: $7,500.
- Rose Lee Jackson, 53, 500 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,000.
- Morgan Lee Palon, 19, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Justin Joseph Taylor, 20, 2900 block of S.E. Pointer Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Felipe Enrique Torregrosa, 43, no address, Arcadia. Charges: felony battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Released on recognizance.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- George William Reeves, 26, 900 block of N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
- Jesse James Palon Sr., 51, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft (third or subsequent offense) and resisting an officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $8,500.
- Jodi Lou Palon, 53, 11900 block of S.W. Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Shannon Marie Acevedo, 35, 10300 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
- Edwin Christ Rackeweg III, 35, 2300 block of Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Michael John Meacham, 29, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
