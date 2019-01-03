The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Julian Henry Cobb III, 40, 5700 block of S.W. Senate St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- Noah Makepeace, 21, Avon Park, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Xiomara Cervantes-Pelham, 21, 1600 block of Pleasant Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
- Timothy Richard Fardo, 22, 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Jodi Herbert, 22, 1700 block of S.W. Birddog Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Martin Jacob Oman, 45, 1800 block of N.E. Voss Oaks Circle, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Released on recognizance.
- Elijah Rios, 41, 4400 block of N.W. Acorn Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing to elude police by failing to stop when ordered, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
- Lissa Noell Chanza, 31, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Carrie Lynn Fox, 58, 2500 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and violation of conditional release protective order. Bond: none.
- Briant Edwin Gilbert, 30, 107 W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Tommie Gene Henry Sr., 67, 700 block of O’Leary Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and destroying, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $5,000.
- Steven James Herman, 51, 1600 block of N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent instance. Bond: $3,500.
- Omar Masterkeyla Hillman, 36, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Martin Louis Malone, 33, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. .......
- Luis Arturo Ramon, 20, 2500 block of S. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of unoccupied structure, grand theft between $5,000-$10,000 and criminal mischief with property damage $1,000 or more. Bond: $4,500.
- Tommy Gene Richardson, 29, 4400 block of S.W. Tulip Ave., Nocatee. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Richard Charles Snedeker, 38, 2200 block of Rice Road, Arcadia. Charge: failure of sex offender to report email address or instant message name. Bond: $5,000.
- David J. Bernal, 30, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Javier Cardona, 19, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: armed robbery, assault with intent to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $36,620.
- Tyquin Jeremy Kelly, 28, 1000 block of S.W. Golden Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, resisting an officer by refusing to accept or sign citation, fleeing to elude officer by failing to stop when ordered, habitually driving while license is suspended, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.
- Benjamin Willie Kung, 36, 1000 lock of S.E. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $16,000.
- Andre Charles Jones Jr., 21, 300 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Released on recognizance.
- Justin Mathew Jueneman, 29, first block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Released on recognizance.
- Brandon Lee Jay Kotas, 25, 2300 block of S.W. Alice Ave., Arcadia. Charge: assault. Bond: $100.
- Daniel Kenneth Nolley, 33, 2600 block of S.E. McClelland Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
- Dale Ray Roof, 58, 2600 block of N.E. State Road 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Debra Marie Seavey, 27, 2300 block of S.E. Rackeweg St., Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief with under $200 property damage. Bond: $120.
- Ronald Lee Tape Sr., 37, Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $333.
- Deniqua Sharice Wallace, 26, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Angel Zulueta, 39, Hickory,m NC. Charge: driving on a license expired more than 4 months. Bond: $120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Timothy Richard Fardo, 22, 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Michael Villegas, 35, 4900 block of S.W. Horseshoe Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Bobbi Michelle Leport Wolfe, 22, 2800 block of N.W. Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Beverly Theresalyn Henry, 42, 500 block of S. Whidden St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Triny Raquelin Guerrero Diaz, 24, 1800 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft between $100-$300. Bond: $2,500.
- Willie Dean Roe Jr., 62, 1800 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license (second offense). Bond: $2,500.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Shane Grimes, 44, 2700 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Andrew Michael Rupert, 31, 4000 block of Sunset Drive, Zolfo Springs. Charge: contempt of court. Released on recognizance.
- Jovani Emanuel Sanchez-Ramirez, 23, 2900 block of Hickory Court, Zolfo Springs. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $250.
- Jeremiah Michael Jose Tenorio, 18, 400 block of Fourth St., Zolfo Springs. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
- Jose Federico Garza, 46, no address, Zolfo Springs. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $1,500.
- Agustin Popoca Toledo, 43, 800 block of Hudson St., Zolfo Springs. Bond: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Kristine George, 24, 2900 block of Redbird Lane. Zolfo Springs. Bond: two counts of smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $6,000.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
