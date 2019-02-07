The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- David James Alday, 33, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Brandon Christopher Coback, 25, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
- Carrie Anne Corbin, 42, Myakka City. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Wesley Dean Craven, 54, 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Pedro Mundo Crispin, 29, 2800 block of S.E. Norman Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Celina Yolanda Davis, 29, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $18,000.
- James Delbert Duncan, 35, no address, Arcadia. Charges:battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Yesica Maria Antunze Gomez, 26, Lakeland, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Steven Lee Johnston, 29, 6600 block of N.E. Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Tameka Lynette Melbourne, 37, 1600 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: five counts of failure to appear. Bond: $10,000.
- Shamichael Antwion Rivers, 34, 700 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Madison Leanne Rucker, 20, Wauchula. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Charles Gaston Bryan Jr., 32, 100 block of N.E. Lowe St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $1,570.
- Justin Wes Connell, 34, 4700 block of S.E. Tomlin Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Alandre Daren Cooper, 30, 1200 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: fraud by giving false ownership information for pawned items under $300. Bonds: $1,500.
- Timothy Lee Evans, 24, no address, Arcadia. Charges: felony domestic battery by strangulation and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
- Jason Lee Lastinger, 43, 10100 block of S.E. State Road 31, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and driving a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $2,120.
- Angel Ulysses Magana, 27, 1300 block of N.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charge: felony battery where offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant. Bond: $5,000.
- Patricia Martinez, 35, Wauchula. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment. resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $2,620.
- Juan Francisco Mendoza, 31, Wauchula. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- Aaron Lee Oulette, 37, 2600 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
- Joel Andrew Polk, 37, 5300 block of Provau Ave., Nocatee. Charge: DUI with property damage. Released on recognizance.
- Orlando Sanchez, 27, 300 block of La Solona, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Brigido Torres Velasco, 43, 1500 block of Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Leodegario Gutierrez Mejia Jr., 25, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Francisco Avalos, 29, 6100 block of S.W. Marco Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Charles Gaston Bryan, 32, 100 block of Lowe St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to pay child support. Purge: $1,570.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Victoria Karleen Farrell, 22, Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Andy Byers, 27, Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
