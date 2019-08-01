The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Daniel Paul Fugate, 65, Loretta, Fla. Charges: four counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Randy Michael Johnson, 33, 4700 block of N.E. Masters Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
- Christopher Stephen Sandusky, 30, 6600 block of S.W. Senate Ave., Fort Ogden. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Rafael Guel, 26, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Released on recognizance.
- Mark Kamayu Middleton, 25, first block of Glendora Ave., Arcadia. Charge: giving false ID to law officer. Bond: $500.
- Clinton Harry Reid, 62, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Madison Leanne Rucker, 20, Bowling Green, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Transported to other jurisdiction.
- Shannon Marie Acevedo, 36, 10300 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charges: willfully attempting to defraud a urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Jeffery Dean Faircloth Jr., 37, 6400 block of S.W. Allbritton St., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Hugh Sean Santiago, 50, 800 block of N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
- Magno Ivan Cabrera Jr., 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Maria Fernanda Carrascal, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Released on recognizance.
- Gabriel Aaron Dipronio, 18, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Alexandra Estrada Reynaga, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Joseph Robert Gervais, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Released on recognizance.
- Jayda Ivy Poulin, 18, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Jacob William Servidio, 18, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Ezequiel Martinez Vargas, 31, 3400 block of S.W. Kabrich Terrace, Nocatee. Charge: driving without a valid license. Released on recognizance.
- Ulises Perez Mejia, 33, 2500 block of N.W. Garvin Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied swelling and grand theft between $5,000-$10,000. Bond: $9,000.
- Joseph Lee Brantley, 36, no address, Arcadia. Charges: armed home invasion robbery and assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $150,000.
- Teresa Marie Hines, 52, 6000 block of Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespass at structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
- Danielle Frances Humphrey, 47, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Shelia Jane Machado, 60, DeSoto Motel, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Victor Mendoza, 56, Zolfo Springs. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Rebecca Jon Merrell, 25, 1600 block of N.W. Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charge: accessory after-the-fact in first degree felony. Bond: $7,500.
- Esteban Morales, 50, 2300 block of S.E. Mooney Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and assault. Bond: $620.
- Kynna Lorene Nott, 32, 1300 block of S.W. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespass at structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
- Daniel Bryan Watkins, 58, 400 block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license, operating a motorcycle without a license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $360.
- Agustin Vasquez, 20, 6200 block of S.W. Miami St., Arcadia. Charges: battery, assault and criminal mischief with property damage between $200-$1,000. Bond: $10,000.
- Crystal Danielle Brady, 34, 1400 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and felony battery. Bond: $5,500.
- Matthew Adam Wright, 32, no address, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Edward Dale Richardson, 51, 10000 block of S.W. Vistory Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
- Joshua Lee Willis, 33, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
- Christopher Stephen Sandusky, 30, 6600 block of S.W. Senate St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.