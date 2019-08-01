The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

  • Daniel Paul Fugate, 65, Loretta, Fla. Charges: four counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
  • Randy Michael Johnson, 33, 4700 block of N.E. Masters Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
  • Christopher Stephen Sandusky, 30, 6600 block of S.W. Senate Ave., Fort Ogden. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Rafael Guel, 26, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Released on recognizance.
  • Mark Kamayu Middleton, 25, first block of Glendora Ave., Arcadia. Charge: giving false ID to law officer. Bond: $500.
  • Clinton Harry Reid, 62, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
  • Madison Leanne Rucker, 20, Bowling Green, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Transported to other jurisdiction.
  • Shannon Marie Acevedo, 36, 10300 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charges: willfully attempting to defraud a urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Jeffery Dean Faircloth Jr., 37, 6400 block of S.W. Allbritton St., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
  • Hugh Sean Santiago, 50, 800 block of N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
  • Magno Ivan Cabrera Jr., 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
  • Maria Fernanda Carrascal, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Released on recognizance.
  • Gabriel Aaron Dipronio, 18, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500. 
  • Alexandra Estrada Reynaga, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500. 
  • Joseph Robert Gervais, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Released on recognizance. 
  • Jayda Ivy Poulin, 18, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500. 
  • Jacob William Servidio, 18, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass at property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: $500. 
  • Ezequiel Martinez Vargas, 31, 3400 block of S.W. Kabrich Terrace, Nocatee. Charge: driving without a valid license. Released on recognizance.
  • Ulises Perez Mejia, 33, 2500 block of N.W. Garvin Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied swelling and grand theft between $5,000-$10,000. Bond: $9,000.
  • Joseph Lee Brantley, 36, no address, Arcadia. Charges: armed home invasion robbery and assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $150,000.
  • Teresa Marie Hines, 52, 6000 block of Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespass at structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
  • Danielle Frances Humphrey, 47, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Shelia Jane Machado, 60, DeSoto Motel, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Victor Mendoza, 56, Zolfo Springs. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
  • Rebecca Jon Merrell, 25, 1600 block of N.W. Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charge: accessory after-the-fact in first degree felony. Bond: $7,500.
  • Esteban Morales, 50, 2300 block of S.E. Mooney Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and assault. Bond: $620.
  • Kynna Lorene Nott, 32, 1300 block of S.W. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespass at structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
  • Daniel Bryan Watkins, 58, 400 block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license, operating a motorcycle without a license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $360.
  • Agustin Vasquez, 20, 6200 block of S.W. Miami St., Arcadia. Charges: battery, assault and criminal mischief with property damage between $200-$1,000. Bond: $10,000.
  • Crystal Danielle Brady, 34, 1400 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and felony battery. Bond: $5,500.
  • Matthew Adam Wright, 32, no address, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

  • Edward Dale Richardson, 51, 10000 block of S.W. Vistory Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
  • Joshua Lee Willis, 33, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
  • Christopher Stephen Sandusky, 30, 6600 block of S.W. Senate St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman

