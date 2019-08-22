The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Sandra Ivette Camacho, 31, 1300 block of N.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed robbery by sudden snatching, felony battery and felony petty theft. Bond: $5,620.
- Colvin Peterson Pascoe, 68, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,500.
- Karrie Ann Soto, 37, Wauchula. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
- Melissa Joy Vangorp, 36, no address, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
- Sean Tiffany Adams, 49, 7500 block of S.E. County Road 763, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with BAC .15 or higher or with person under 18, and failing to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
- Terence Devon Calhoun, 33, first block of S. McKinley Ave., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- Ronnie Roland Drymon, 48, 6400 block of N.W. Wuthrich Ave., Arcadia. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
- Glenn Nicholas Gagne, 21, Harrisville, N.H. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $120.
- Shawn Casey Hampton, 37, S.E. 4th St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Michael William Malloy Jr., 28, 2200 block of S.E. Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
- Ronald Lee Herbert Schiemer, 59, 200 block of N. Rogers St., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of unoccupied structure and grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $3,000.
- Tia LaTrice Smith, 30, first block of Park Place Estates, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Released on recognizance.
- Gregory Garcia Tijerina, 36, 1500 block of N.E. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Echolsten Samuel Wright, 35, Sunrise Mobile, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft between $300-$5,000 and trespass and failing to leave the property when ordered by owner. Bond: $2,000.
- Artavious Devone Brown, 27, 1400 block of S.E. Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court by violating a protective order. Bond: none.
- Simon Lorenzo Brown III, 32, 1000 block of S.E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charges: destroying, tampering with or fabricating evidence, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
- Leslie Fitzhenry Jennings Jr., 48, 1500 block of N.E. Gill St., Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license and resisting an officer by refusing to accept and sign a citation. Bond: $240.
- John Joseph Riley, 40, 100 block of Pasco Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Manuel Camacho Santos, 41, 1200 block of Pine Chapel Drive, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
- Daniel Chau, 26, St. Petersburg, FL. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
- Andrew Richard Flores, 51, 100 block of Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Jhanique Sharea Elizabeth Driscoll, 23, Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Shane Lee Schardt, 46, first block of Evangeline St., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft between $300-$5,000 and giving false information to pawn owner for less than $300. Bond: $3,000.
- Jacqueline J. Williams, 53, Sarasota. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
- Mark Taggart, 23, 4600 block of N.W. Locust St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and DUI with property damage or injury. Bond: $620.
Sentenced:
- Mashia Michelle Batista, 37, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia, sentenced to three years in state prison for trafficking in illegal drugs and sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Her three-year sentence was initially revised to two years, followed by two years of drug offender probation. However, in April of this year she was found to have violated the terms of her probation by possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzodiazepine and oxycodone; possession of drug paraphernalia; and hanging out in a place where drugs are unlawfully sold or used. She was transferred to the Department of Corrections on Aug. 19; her projected release date has not yet been posted.
- Shalana Paulette Cook, 32, 1200 block of N.E. Cross Ave., Arcadia, sentenced to three years in prison followed by two years of drug offender probation on charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft of between $300-$5,000. (Several other charges of burglary and theft were dropped.) She served a previous three-year prison sentence from 2011 to 2014 for burglary of an occupied dwelling or conveyance and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her release date has not yet been posted.
- Amber Mollie Davis, 31, 1000 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia, was sentenced to a year and a day in state prison on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 21 counts of possession of various drugs without a prescription, and dealing in stolen property. She had originally been placed on probation but was later found in violation of the terms, including violating curfew and failing to report to her probation officer. Previously, she served a four-year prison sentence from 2010-2014 from Pinellas County for burglary of an occupied dwelling or conveyance and grand theft between $30,000-$100,000. Her release date has not yet been posted.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
