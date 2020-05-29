The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Charles Backus Moore, 33, 2400 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 57, of Safety Harbor, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.

Jimmey Dwayne Vanamburg II, 41, 21500 block of Sheldon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed electric weapon or device, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.

Taylor Marie Bass, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Paul Desmond Ogarro, 57, 23500 block of Freeport Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Adam David Saleman, 39, 300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without a license/revoked-habitual offender and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.

Lori Lynn Andelin, 55, 14300 block of Feildcrest Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Derek Joseph Ortel, 34, 100 block of Rodgers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering altered bills, checks, drafts or notes and petty theft. Bond: none.

Chalisa Ann Martin, 46, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Melissa Marie Fischer, 46, 5900 block of Brickell Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: none.

Ryan James Gros, 41, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: driving while license revoked-habitual offender and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,500.

Shaveus Turner-McMillian, 27, of Boston, Massachusetts. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Robert Marshall Levine Jr., 56, 3200 block of W. Highway 72, Arcadia. Charges: three out-of-county warrants. Bond: $9,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Laura Louise Fassett, 67, 100 block of Gold Tree, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 29, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Jackson Edwin Snow, 47, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation (original charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Frederick Herbert Jenkins Jr., 38, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.

Andrew Stephen Weedman, 25, 2200 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,200.

Edward Robert Byrnes, 63, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: petty theft and nine counts of withholding information from a prescriber). Bond: none.

Shaun Travis Biggers, 39, 5600 block of Espanola Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Liz Hardaway.

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

