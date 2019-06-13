The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Jose Alfredo Martinez Alcocer, 24, 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $26,620.
- Vanica Clermond, 24, Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charges: smuggling contraband (controlled substances) into a prison and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
- Jeffrey Lee Dease, 60, 2500 block of S.W. Beard St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- John Napoleon Gadson, 49, Moore Haven, FL. Charges: drug trafficking with 40 grams-30 kilograms and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $100,120.
- Steven James Herman, 52, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Darius Jamal Malcolm, 27, Frostproof, Fla. Charge: trafficking 4 grams-30 kg of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.
- Joshua Ryan Ostromecki, 30, 10700 block of N.E. State Road 70, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Lorie Paulette Patton, 59, 200 block of Winifred St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unarmed dwelling and two counts of grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $18,000.
- Robert Pastor Sanchez, 28, 2500 block of S.W. Angus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and criminal mischief of over $400-$ 1,000.Bond: $1,000.
- Daniel Chau, 25, St. Petersburg, Fla. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Amanda Marlene Evans, 37, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Teven Elton Layport, 25, first block of W. Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charges: sale of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and criminal mischief with under $200 property damage. Bond: $2,120.
- Camerino Vargas, 51, 2600 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a license that expired more than 4 months ago. Bond: $120.
- Daniel Charles Webb, 43, 1000 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: delivery or distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of prohibited area. Bond: $20,000.
- Harold Bernard Wesley Jr., 40, 200 block of W. Bay St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
- Alonzo Martinez Barron, 27, 1900 block of S.E. Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Emilio Perez, 38, Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- Sarah Ruth Weaver, 33, Port Charlotte. Charge: retail theft (value under $100). Bond: $120.
- Austin Wayne Phillips, 21, Orlando. Charges: possession of an controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession or use of drug equipment and one count of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $ 3,500.
- Crawford Frederick Slaughter, 76, Zolfo Springs. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Justine Van Kleef, 49, 1000 block of S.W. Fletcher St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Victoria Noel Worth, 28, 1300 block of S.W. Bittersweet Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Jose Antonio Cruz, 22, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Jacob Taylor Reece, 20, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Michael Ernest Duktig, 47, 1400 block of N.E. Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Robert Joseph Hall, 28, 1100 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery on a victim age 65 or older. Bond: $2,500.
- Diego Roberto Lebron, 23, Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
- Darius Lavern Arnold, 23, 400 block of N.E. 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Denisha Annie Barr, 37, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft between $300-$5,000 and uttering a false bank note, check or draft. Bond: $3,000.
- Kenya Elizabeth Keene, 40, 100 block of Jordan Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of grand theft between $300-$5,000, uttering a false bank note, check or draft and retail theft under $100. Bond: $6,120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Lee Herschel Miller, 34, 7800 block of S.W. Albritton St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Toribio Pastor-Contreras, 34, 4800 block of N.E. Masters Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
- Travis Ray Strickland, 33, Indian Lake Estates, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sentenced:
- Jonathan Fitzgerald Bloom, 48, 100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia, sentenced to a year and one month in state prison for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (cocaine). Projected release date: June 7, 2020. Previous served time in prison for grand theft, and possession and sale of drugs.
- Manuel Angel Rolon, 47, of Magnolia St., Arcadia, was sentenced to state prison for five years on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and fabricating, tampering with or destroying evidence. Projected release date: April 14, 2024. Previously served time in prison on numerous charges including possession and sale of drugs, burglary, grand theft, driving on a suspended license, dealing in stolen property and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
- Shannon Marie Albanese, 43, Sarasota, sentenced to one year and six months in state prison for attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling. Projected release date: May 11, 2020.
- David Paul Dufresne, 59, 200 block of S. Luther Ave., Arcadia, sentenced to prison for a year and a day for petty theft (third conviction) and trafficking in stolen property. Projected release date: Sept. 14, 2019.
- Kenneth Ray Bargeron, 57, FCCC, Arcadia, sentenced to eight years, seven months in state prison on eight charges of possession of photos of child pornography; transported to DOC on June 7. He was previously sentenced in 1992 for lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 16 and sent to prison for nine years; sent to prison again in 2009 for four years for third felony DUI and false imprisonment; and for 10 years in 2009 for attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. His current release date is projected at April 16, 2027. He is a Registered Sexual Predator.
- Brandy Nicole Gibson, 34, Punta Gorda, sentenced to a year and a day in state prison on a charge of grand theft. She was arrested in August 2017 and charged with stealing $484.75 worth of merchandise from Walmart. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of community control. Within a few weeks, she violated probation by leaving her residence without permission, and was again sentenced to community control, this time with electronic monitoring. A few months later, she again violated the terms of her release and was sentenced to prison. She was taken to DOC on June 3 and is expected to be released by April 12, 2020.
- Michael Carl Stroman, 64, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of selling opium or derivatives and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon in 2018. On May 29, he was transported to DOC and is expected to remain there until May 5, 2021.
- Geoffrey Tanner Hall, 27, sentenced to five years in prison on charges including possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Previously, he pleaded no contest, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 364 days in jail followed by two years of community control. However, he violated the terms of his release by failing to report to the probation office when required, resulting in revocation of community control and imposition of the prison sentence. His projected release date is June 30, 2023.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
