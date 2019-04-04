The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Shannon Marie Albanese, 43, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Keith Antonio Blanding, 41, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of conditions of pretrial release. Bond: $1,000.
  • Shawn Everard Brown, 20, 1300 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Eliseo Carmen-Jimenez, 25, Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Jaimie Dawn Fernandez, 28, 5500 block of A.W. Brahma Ave., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
  • Jesse Martin Fox, 31, 2500 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.
  • Alexander Jackson Jr., 34, Fort Meade, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • De’Angelis Marquest Rivewrs, 22, 1700 block of S.W. Duke St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Cliff Anthony Avant, 46, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
  • Rebecca Louise Avant, 51, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Miracle Alexandera Cheeseborough, 20, 100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
  • Jesse Garza Jr., 50, 4900 block of S.W. Norton Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
  • Jimmy Lee Lundquist, 40, 2900 block of N.E. Brownville St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.
  • Nicole Linn Obery, 37, 700 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Released on recognizance.
  • Michael Von Pickett, 43, 100 block of N. Osceola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $8,000.
  • Elizabeth Rashawn Smith, 38, 300 block of Owens Ave., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
  • D’daisha Nikayla Thomas, 21, 1300 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
  • Mary Lee Williams, 39, 00 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Malcolm Keith Lattimore, 45, 1400 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a permanently revoked license and DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,000.
  • Serena Chagolla Delgado, 19, 6400 block of S.W. Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts pf possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.
  • Jaime Scot Johnson, 43, 300 block of N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
  • Deborah Lynn Marvin, 53, 1700 block of S.W. County Road, Arcadia. Charges: battery and assault. Bond: $600.
  • George Carroll Marvin, 71, 1700 block of S.W. County Road, Arcadia. Charge: felony battery by strangulation. Bond: $1,000.
  • Guillermo Monroy Lugo, 25, 2500 block of Pointer Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on an expired license more than 4 months. Bond: $120.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • John Walter Court, 28, 2100 block of N.W. Pine Wood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $750.
  • De Angelis Marquest Rivers, 22, 1700 block of S.W. Duke St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Jerry Dale Litton, 29, Zolfo Springs. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
  • Juan Madrigal, 40, Zolfo Springs. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Manuel Lopez, 29, Zolfo Springs. Charges: DUI with alcohol or drugs and driving without a valid license. Bond: $750.

— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman

