The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Shannon Marie Albanese, 43, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Keith Antonio Blanding, 41, 2500 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of conditions of pretrial release. Bond: $1,000.
- Shawn Everard Brown, 20, 1300 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Eliseo Carmen-Jimenez, 25, Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Jaimie Dawn Fernandez, 28, 5500 block of A.W. Brahma Ave., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
- Jesse Martin Fox, 31, 2500 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.
- Alexander Jackson Jr., 34, Fort Meade, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- De’Angelis Marquest Rivewrs, 22, 1700 block of S.W. Duke St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Cliff Anthony Avant, 46, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Rebecca Louise Avant, 51, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Miracle Alexandera Cheeseborough, 20, 100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
- Jesse Garza Jr., 50, 4900 block of S.W. Norton Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
- Jimmy Lee Lundquist, 40, 2900 block of N.E. Brownville St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.
- Nicole Linn Obery, 37, 700 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Released on recognizance.
- Michael Von Pickett, 43, 100 block of N. Osceola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $8,000.
- Elizabeth Rashawn Smith, 38, 300 block of Owens Ave., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
- D’daisha Nikayla Thomas, 21, 1300 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Mary Lee Williams, 39, 00 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Malcolm Keith Lattimore, 45, 1400 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a permanently revoked license and DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,000.
- Serena Chagolla Delgado, 19, 6400 block of S.W. Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts pf possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.
- Jaime Scot Johnson, 43, 300 block of N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Deborah Lynn Marvin, 53, 1700 block of S.W. County Road, Arcadia. Charges: battery and assault. Bond: $600.
- George Carroll Marvin, 71, 1700 block of S.W. County Road, Arcadia. Charge: felony battery by strangulation. Bond: $1,000.
- Guillermo Monroy Lugo, 25, 2500 block of Pointer Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on an expired license more than 4 months. Bond: $120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- John Walter Court, 28, 2100 block of N.W. Pine Wood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $750.
- De Angelis Marquest Rivers, 22, 1700 block of S.W. Duke St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jerry Dale Litton, 29, Zolfo Springs. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
- Juan Madrigal, 40, Zolfo Springs. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Manuel Lopez, 29, Zolfo Springs. Charges: DUI with alcohol or drugs and driving without a valid license. Bond: $750.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.