The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Timothy Scott Capeling, 58, no address, Arcadia. Charge: failure by sex offender to report vacating permanent residence. Bond: $5,000.
- Adrian Diaz, 22, Suwannee, FL. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $5,000.
- Ethan Stewart Ellsworth, 28, 2500 block of S.E. Connor Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- David Allen Hodges, 27, no address, Arcadia. Charges: battery and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
- Juan Manuel Juarez, 38, 800 bock of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure by sex offender to register as required. Bond: $5,000.
- Lacey Shianne Lester, 20, 1700 block of N.E, Mike Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Kathleen Lynn Mann, 49, 1200 block of S.E. Esmeralda Drive, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Jose Munoz-Rios, 39, 1300 block of 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Alfredo Ruiz Jr., 29, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Charles Amondus Ruth, 18, 200 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: out-of-county warrant and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: none.
- Michael Stephen Shaw, 29, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- James Clarence Williams Jr., 40, 1900 block of S.W. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Kyle Lamar Chaney, 30, 100 block of Pasco Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $345.
- Celina Yolanda Davis, 29, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft between $300-$5,000 and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $9,000.
- Charles Richard Glenn Hines, 18, Pointer St., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft between $300-$5,000 and passing a forged or altered instrument. Bond: $3,000.
- Javin De'R'Shea Jenkins, 18, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $20,000.
- Joseph Cruz Reyes, 41, Sebring, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
- Luis Manriquez-Paredes, 36, 2900 block of N.W. Eucalyptus St., Arcadia. Charge: hit-and-run by leaving scene of an accident involving property damage. Bond: $120.
- Justin Joseph Taylor, 19, 2900 block of N.E. Washington St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Billy Lee Thomas, 27, no address, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Released on recognizance.
- Javier Torres, 23, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: disorderly public intoxication and trespass by failing to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $620.
- Joel Negrin, 27, 2900 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Katrina Sue Strickland, 49, 1600 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery when offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
- Andres Feliz Fernandez, 32, 2400 block of S.E. Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: disorderly public intoxication. Bond: $120.
- Billie Sue Gibson, 31, no address, Arcadia. Charges: causing cruel death, pain and suffering of an animal and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
- Curtis Tyrone Carter, 57, 200 block of W. Myrtle St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Jake Edward Elvebo, 30, 3400 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Transported to other jurisdiction.
- John Edwin Wheeler Jr., 29, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer by fleeing to elude with light and siren active, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, possession or use of drug equipment and habitually driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Rogerio Maldonado Jr., 44, 2600 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Jake Edward Elvebo, 30, 3400 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
