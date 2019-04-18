The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Bobbi Jo Sconyers, 37, 3400 block of Limestone Heights, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $27,000.
- Jason James Schardt, 43, 3400 block of Limestone Heights, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $27,000.
- Margaret Catherine Lynch, 32, Bradenton, FL. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $24,000.
- Jeffery Dean Faircloth Jr., 37, 6400 block of S.W. Albritton St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $21,000.
- Samuel Cruz Jr., 20, 4600 block of N.W. Highland St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Lawrence Adeniji Lopez, 21, 1500 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Michael John Meacham, 29, 700 block of N. 17th St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Mark Kayton Mills, 33, 1600 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: sale of synthetic narcotic within 1,000 ft. of prohibited location, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of prohibited location, sale of heroin within 1,000 ft. of prohibited location, two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, four counts of possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 ft. of prohibited location, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of prohibited location, and two counts of possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $179,500.
- Jawain Donte Robinson, 30, 1400 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: two out-of-county warrants and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Bond: none.
- Mary Elizabeth Terry, 49, 1400 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $200.
- Daniel Vila Rodriguez, 31, no address, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Gerald Bernard Arline, 50, Bradenton, FL. Charges: DUI with alcohol or drugs and resisting an officer by refusing to sign citation or post bond. Bond: $620.
- Devin Eugene Brown, 36, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave At., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1.500.
- Jeffrey Clark Callison, 58, 100 block of E. Lowe St., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Released on recognizance.
- Joseph Decoteau, 55, Sebring, FL. Charge: extortion. Bond: $7,500.
- Faith Dupre, 64, Fort Myers, FL. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.
- Jake Edward Elvebo, 30, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Yesinia Meza Gonzolez, 38, Bradenton, FL. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Released on recognizance.
- Jamie Finley Kirschner, 48, Punta Gorda, FL. Charges: felony battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,620.
- Laurie Marie Lawson, 39, first block of Kentucky Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
- Pedro Tapia Lopez, 29, 2400 block of 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
- Jimmy Lee Nelson Jr., 53, 1400 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
- Bryce Atwood Anthony Parsley, 20, 1300 block of S.E. Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- James Louis Plott, 38, 1st Bunker, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Released on recognizance.
- Natalya Prody, 33, 4600 block of N.W. Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and resisting recovery of stolen property. Bond: $620.
- Nathan Alexander Rowe, 18, 1500 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills or notes, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
- Devonte Renard Wilson, 28, 300 block of N. 11th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Released on recognizance.
- Kendall Lynn Beaty, 45, 2000 block of N.E. Clems Dairy St., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
- Kyle Houston Freeland, 31, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Anthony Joseph Jackson, 23, 1100 block of S.W. Fletcher St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Gregory Carlton Tompkins Sr., 56, 300 block of McKinley Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft from merchant, third or subsequent instance. Bond: $1,500.
- Lavone Bacon Dwain, 54, 1400 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with alcohol or drugs and battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Ronald Rodrequiz Lavon Gainer Jr., 24, 1500 block of S.E. Holiday Drive, Arcadia. Charge: assault. Bond: $100.
- Ahmad Reshun Mann, 38, 300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: felony battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.
- Saul Thomas Bernadac, 31, 1400 block of Ohio St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Travis McGill, 60, 300 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and petty theft between $100-$300., Bond: $ 2,000.
- Sherri Rene Welch, 46, 200 block of S. Pasco Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and petty theft. Bond: $2,120.
- Latrevious Dionne Wiley, 21, Sebring, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Earl Gene Wallace, 65, 11200 block of S.W. Welch Ave., Arcadia. Charge: two counts of petty theft, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Stanley Lawrence Hendrzak Jr., 41, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Jose Reyes-Rios, 27, 1300 block of Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Jose Luis Sanchez, 35, Zolfo Springs, FL. Charges: six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, openly carrying a prohibited weapon, and knowingly driving on a suspended license. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
