The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Robert Lee Ankrom, 23, St. Petersburg, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Samuel Bienaime, 32, 600 block of Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $12,000.
- Keith Allen Brown, 53, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Anthony Dwayne Florence, 44, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Turned over to other jurisdiction.
- Eugene James Hoffer, 34, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting or obstructing and officer without violence. Bond: none.
- Jason Lee Lastinger, 44, 10100 block of S.E. State Road 31, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Juan Francisco Mendoza, 32, 2900 block of Oak Hill Park, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
- Joshua David Miller, 34, Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Elizabeth Jean Perez, 51, 200 block of Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000.
- Jessica Angel Picallo, 40, 4600 block of S.W. Bragdon Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Madison Leanne Rucker, 20, Bowling Green, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Tia Shannah Thompson, 40, 300 lock of Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft auto, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
- Karry Alonzo Tolbert, 46, 13600 block of S.E. State Road 70 (FCCC), Arcadia. Charges: eight counts of possession of obscene material/photos of a sexual performance by a child. Bond: $60,000.
- Allison Walton Trudell, 32, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Robert Allen Harrison, 40, 1300 block of Oak Trails, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
- Jennifer Lynn Little, 46, 1100 block of S.W. Mildred St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
- Cleveland Amory Scott Jr., 21, Captiva, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Louis Purnell Dennis, 68, 1900 block of S.W. Duke St., Arcadia. Charge: failure of registered sex offender to report as required. Bond: none.
- Mason Bradley Holland, 27, 1800 block of S.W. Los Pinos Drive, Arcadia. Charge: failure of registered sex offender to report change of residence. Bond: none.
- Ofelia Mier, 51, 4800 block of S.E. State Road 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Philip Adam Pelham, 44, 3900 block of N.W. Fifth Lane, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
- Maurice Patrick Williams, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Maurice Aaron Brown, 33, 300 block of 11th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: habitually driving on a suspended license and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
- Tyrel Jahan Chambers, 22, Carrollton, Ga. Charge: out-of-state warrant. Turned over to other jurisdiction.
- Matthew Dylan Charles Griffin, 18, 3900 block of N.W. County Road 661A, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of child cruelty by directing or promoting sexual performance by a child, and 10 counts of possession of obscene material or photo of sexual performance by a child. Bond: $95,000.
- Martell Johntay Hughes, 35, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Chargers: two counts of driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense, and giving false ID to officer. Bond: $3,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Michael William Malloy, 28, 2200 block of Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
- Joni Crystalann Manning, 35, 2900 block of S.W. Wallis St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of cocaine within 1,000 ft. of prohibited location, sale of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine within 1,000 ft. of a church, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of cocaine. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
- Patrick James Rule, 36, 2200 block of N.W. Flint Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Hardee County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
- Jawain Dante Robinson, 31, 1400 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
