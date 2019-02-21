The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Shalana Paulette Cook, 32, 1200 block of N.E. Cross Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft between $300-$5,000, battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $15,500.
- Laura Ramirez Guzman, 36, 1100 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Blake Angel Morales, 22, no address, Arcadia. Charge: battery by a person in a detention facility. Bond: $1,000.
- Champ Smith Jr., 77, Orange Ave. and Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: failure of sex offender to report name or residence change. Bond: $2,500.
- Antone Terrell Adams, 29, Daytona, FL. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Dwayne Sherard Blanden, 36, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
- Maricruz Nicole Gonzales, 20, 6400 block of N.W. Algar Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Megan Lynn VanDeusen, 36, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Released on recognizance.
- Scotty Lynn Whatley, 30, 6300 block of S.W. Pablo Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Tria LaShaun White, 40, 200 block of Friendship Court, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Crystal Ann Berk, 39, 2700 block of S.E. Joshua Estates, Arcadia. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
- Terence Devon Calhoun, 33, 100 block of S. Jordan Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Marcelino Gomez Diaz, 28, Sebring, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
- Joseph Kent Romero, 26, 1600 block of 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
- Ronald Gene White, 57, 1800 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license, DUI with BAC .15 or higher or with person under 18, and grand theft auto. Bond: $2,120.
- Amy Sue Ballard, 47, 1000 block of S.E. Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Released on recognizance.
- Sandra Lee Carey, 69, 1000 block of S.E. 4th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Tyavoris Tyrell Florence, 26, 2500 block of S.E. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting an officer by fleeing while lights and siren are active, and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $5,120.
- Omar Masterkeyla Hillman, 36, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Released to Dept. fo Corrections.
- Anthony Mundo, 25, 4600 block of S.E. Navajo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Transferred to Dept. of Corrections.
- Justin Allen Wagner, 22, no address. Charge: violation of probation. Sentenced to Dept. of Corrections.
- Alandre Daren Cooper, 30, 1200 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Rodney Rodriguez Randolph, 27, 700 block of OLeary Drive, Arcadia. Charges: sale of cocaine within 1000 ft. of a church or business, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $52,500.
- James Clarence Williams, 40, 1900 block of S.W. Martin Luther King St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Torence Javanghan Simpson, 45, 1900 block of S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $514,998.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Lydia Ann Borjas, 20, Zolfo Springs. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of narcotics equipment, and four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Alberto Perez Reyes, 42, Zolfo Springs. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $250.
