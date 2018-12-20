The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Megan Danielle Brelsford, 34, 11800 block of County Road 769, Arcadia. Charges: four counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $30,000.
- Damon Dwight Daughtrey, 40, 1500 block of Gill St., Arcadia. Charges: willfully defrauding or attempting to defraud a urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Kary Michelle Durrance, 41, 300 block of N. 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Carlos Flores, 32, Esmeralda Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Freddie Montero, 24, 1800 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Jose Manuel Cabrera Ortiz, 20, no address. Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $4,000.
- Juvenal Hernandez Vargas, 59, 1800 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Casey Steven Vest, 38, 1300 block of N.E. River Mill Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Correy Darnell Brady, 29, 400 block of Griffin St., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Pamela Lorraine Cisneros, 54, 1500 block of S.E. Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
- Rolando Dominguez, 36, 1800 block of S.E. DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Michael Paul Franklin, 43, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
- Leroy Gadsen, 61, Daytona Beach. Charge: trafficking in phenethylamines, 10 grams or more. Bond: $20,000.
- Danielle Frances Humphrey, 46, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Released on recognizance.
- Colleen Marie Kenyon, 36, 1000 block of Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: battery on person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.
- Henry Percy Lowe, 61, 7800 block of S.W. Indian Mound Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
- Richard Dale Lowe Sr., 66, 1000 block of S.W. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: felony battery by strangulation and felony battery. Bond: $240.
- Martin Louis Malone, 33, 100 block o f Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charges: retail theft of $300 or more in coordination with others and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000,
- Kathleen Lynn Mann, 49, 1200 block of S.E. Esmeralda Drive, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Stephen Alfredo Soliz, 26, 2200 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: impersonation by giving false ID to an officer, trespass by failing to leave property when ordered by landowner and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
- Ginger Lea Ward, 47, 200 block of Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- John Edwin Wheeler Jr., 29, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing to elude officer with lights and siren active, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, possession or use of drug equipment and habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $9,500.
- Dominick Lee Neal, 31, no address, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
- David J. Bernal, 30, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Tony Lopez, 40, 3000 block of S.W. Swain Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Ozziel Gonzalez Morales, 24, 1500 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim age 12-16. Bond: none.
- Nelson Perez, 35, 300 block of Fortuna Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
- Travis Pressley, 37, 400 block of W. Griffin St., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $1,000.
- Brittany Chantile Robinson, 25, first block of Booker T. Washington St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Released on recognizance.
- Reginald Zante Snell, 26, Wauchula. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- John Quincey Williams, 25, 5600 block of N.W. McIntyre St., Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license. and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Celeste Alberta Lira, 23, Sebring, FL. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Charles Amondus Ruth, 18, 200 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Ryan Daniel Simmons, 40, 300 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Released on recognizance.
- Dawn Marie Fancher, 46, 6400 block of N.W. Cul de Sac Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Carrie Lynn Fox, 58, 2500 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Brittany Nicole Howard, 31, 1700 block of 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
- Devin Eugene Brown, 36, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $500.
- Justine Van Kleef, 48, 1000 block of S.W. Fletcher St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Shannon Marie Acevedo, 35, 10000 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Freddie Montero, 24, 1800 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Michael Alan Carey, 29, W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
