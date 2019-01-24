The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Dezeray Nicole Dye, 27, Imogene St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Jolanda Maria Garcia, 20, no address, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and petty theft between $100-$300. Bond: $8,000.
- Yolanda Gilchrist, 26, 100 block of Alabama St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Ignacio Gonzalez, 31, Wauchula. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession or use of drug equipment and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $8,500.
- Cristy Ann Martin, 34, 3000 block of S.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: felony battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.
- Michael Lee Mathis, 24, no address, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and petty theft between $100-$300. Bond: $8,000.
- Ivette Ayala, 45, 7500 bock of Robbins Road, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
- Soleil Israel Bautista, 38, 3200 block of S.W. Kabrich Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Adam Crider, 34, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
- Frank Phillip Golden, 54, 1300 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
- Fabio Guzman, 18, 3400 block of S.W. Live Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $620.
- Michael Lynn Innocenti, 35, Wauchula, FL. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
- Anthony Wayne Lanier Sr., 51, 1200 block of S.W. Melody Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Released on recognizance.
- Jorge Luis Lugo, 26, first block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving without a valid license. and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
- Lily Ann Morales, 21, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. second offense. Bond: $120.
- Stephen James Wells, 26, 1100 block of S.E. 6th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly public intoxication and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
- Jesse Martin Fox, 31, 2500 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Chance Melody Goolsby, 19, South Port, FL. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.
- Jerome Calvin Reaves Sr., 64, 1000 block of S.,W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with property damage and refusing to submit to DUI tests after suspension of license. Bond: $1,000.
- Levi Orlando St. Louis, 31, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $3,620.
- Charles Ives Wheeler II, 23, 2000 block of N.W. Windy Pine Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Kiaeran Stefphon Washington, 21, 800 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $10,000.
- Darrin Gene Williams, 52, 2200 block of Clems Dairy St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
- Joni Crystalann Manning, 34, 2500 block of S.W. Wallis Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Enedina Pedrez, 42, Zolfo Springs. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $250.
- Lorenzo Martinez, 43, 1600 block of N.E. Ora Ave., Arcadia. ChargeL driving while license expired more than 6 months ago. Bond: $250.
- Profeta Santiago Sanchez, 43, 1800 block of S.E. Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $250.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
