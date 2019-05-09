The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Tony Eugene Clark Sr., 58, 1500 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
  • Joann Churi, 34, 12400 block of Fort Ogden. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $8,000.
  • Michael Fidel Dudley, 64, Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Charge: smuggling contraband (cellphone or communication device) into a prison. Bond: $1,500.
  • Geoffrey Tanner Hall, 27, Punta Gorda, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Kosinski Ontrol Tucker, 36, 1800 block of DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Joshua Lee Willis, 33, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Kendall Lynn Beaty, 45, 2000 block N.E. Clems Dairy St., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
  • Mario Luis Cruz, 21, Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and disorderly public intoxication. Bond: $620.
  • Noe Gonzalez, 20, 2200 block of S.E. E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
  • Vanessa May Hobbs, 34, 6400 block of N.W. Cul de Sac Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
  • William Bryan Hollingsworth, 33, 1100 block of N.E. Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $2,500.
  • Brett Michael Johnston, 24, McClelland Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards more than twice in six months to obtain goods or money over $100 and grand theft between between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
  • Arnold Mele, 63, 1000 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Marisol Chino Morales, 36, 2400 block of Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
  • Sara Rae Payne, 39, Lake Placid, Fla. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
  • Benjamin Pineda, 45, 100 block of Lowe St., Arcadia. Charge: misuse of 911 system. Bond: $500.
  • Travis Jamma Pressley, 37, 400 block of W. Griffin Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
  • Javier Torres, 23, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: trespass by failing to leave property on owner’s order. Bond: $500.
  • Stephanie Epperly Womack, 51, 8500 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20o grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $2,620.
  • Jessie Lynn Herman, 26, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.
  • Joel Steven Lane, 44, 1100 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
  • Tatiana Leesheike McDuffy, 23, 300 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.
  • Jorge Ivan Deleon, 39, Deltona Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Marvin Lee Dennis, 39, 200 block of Potter Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $24,000.
  • Dean Arthur Felty, 58, 2300 block of S.E. Cessna Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
  • Briant Edwin Gilbert, 30, 100 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Joseph Larocca, 33, 400 block of Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief with $200-$1,000 property damage. Bond: $11,500.
  • Delroy Saunders Jr., 35, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $24,000.
  • Patrick Gordon King, 35, 2900 block of Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: 1,000.
  • Melinda Sue Rouse, 30, 2700 block of S.E. Reynolds Ave., Arcadia. Charges: hit and run by leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer by fleeing to elude while siren is active, driving on a suspended license, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
  • Amber Marie Mixon, 23, 2700 block of S.E. Reynolds St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
  • Mariano Chilon Perez, 38, 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Joyce Elaine Backer, 49, 4400 block of N.W. State Road 72, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
  • Becky Jean Douglas, 48, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
  • Michael Paul Franklin, 44, 12400 block of Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
  • Marcial Bernal Lopez, 48, 1200 block of N.E. Childress Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a license that expired more than 6 months prior. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

  • Francisco Olguin Jr., 24, 1400 block of N. Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs, Bond: $120.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

  • Luis Alberto Hernandez, 30, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $250.

Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman

