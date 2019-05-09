The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Tony Eugene Clark Sr., 58, 1500 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
- Joann Churi, 34, 12400 block of Fort Ogden. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $8,000.
- Michael Fidel Dudley, 64, Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Charge: smuggling contraband (cellphone or communication device) into a prison. Bond: $1,500.
- Geoffrey Tanner Hall, 27, Punta Gorda, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Kosinski Ontrol Tucker, 36, 1800 block of DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Joshua Lee Willis, 33, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Kendall Lynn Beaty, 45, 2000 block N.E. Clems Dairy St., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
- Mario Luis Cruz, 21, Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and disorderly public intoxication. Bond: $620.
- Noe Gonzalez, 20, 2200 block of S.E. E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Vanessa May Hobbs, 34, 6400 block of N.W. Cul de Sac Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
- William Bryan Hollingsworth, 33, 1100 block of N.E. Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $2,500.
- Brett Michael Johnston, 24, McClelland Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards more than twice in six months to obtain goods or money over $100 and grand theft between between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
- Arnold Mele, 63, 1000 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Marisol Chino Morales, 36, 2400 block of Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
- Sara Rae Payne, 39, Lake Placid, Fla. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
- Benjamin Pineda, 45, 100 block of Lowe St., Arcadia. Charge: misuse of 911 system. Bond: $500.
- Travis Jamma Pressley, 37, 400 block of W. Griffin Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Javier Torres, 23, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: trespass by failing to leave property on owner’s order. Bond: $500.
- Stephanie Epperly Womack, 51, 8500 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20o grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $2,620.
- Jessie Lynn Herman, 26, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.
- Joel Steven Lane, 44, 1100 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
- Tatiana Leesheike McDuffy, 23, 300 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.
- Jorge Ivan Deleon, 39, Deltona Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Marvin Lee Dennis, 39, 200 block of Potter Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $24,000.
- Dean Arthur Felty, 58, 2300 block of S.E. Cessna Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
- Briant Edwin Gilbert, 30, 100 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Joseph Larocca, 33, 400 block of Polk Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief with $200-$1,000 property damage. Bond: $11,500.
- Delroy Saunders Jr., 35, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $24,000.
- Patrick Gordon King, 35, 2900 block of Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: 1,000.
- Melinda Sue Rouse, 30, 2700 block of S.E. Reynolds Ave., Arcadia. Charges: hit and run by leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer by fleeing to elude while siren is active, driving on a suspended license, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Amber Marie Mixon, 23, 2700 block of S.E. Reynolds St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Mariano Chilon Perez, 38, 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Joyce Elaine Backer, 49, 4400 block of N.W. State Road 72, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Becky Jean Douglas, 48, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
- Michael Paul Franklin, 44, 12400 block of Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
- Marcial Bernal Lopez, 48, 1200 block of N.E. Childress Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a license that expired more than 6 months prior. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Francisco Olguin Jr., 24, 1400 block of N. Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs, Bond: $120.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Luis Alberto Hernandez, 30, 1300 block of N.E. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $250.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.