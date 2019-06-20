The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jeremiah Adam Castillo, 22, 4900 block of N.W. Palmetto St., Arcadia. Charges: battery and violation of protection order. Bond: none.
- Darryl Cornelius Daniels, 43, FCCC, Arcadia. Charge: battery on staff of violent sexual predator facility. Bond: $25,000.
- Darion Marquise Hawkins, 19, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed robbery and aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $25,000.
- Andre Charles Jones Jr., 22, 300 block of N. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of injunction. Bond: $2,000.
- Carlos Alberto Moreno, 18, Heron Cove Apts., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.
- Jessie James Palon, 51, 11200 block of Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft auto, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $9,500.
- Tonya Nicole Parker, 29, 1600 block of Pleasant Circle, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
- Nyesha Tamara Spann, 25, Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Billy Lee Thomas, 27, no address, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and unarmed robbery. Bond: $20,500.
- Jasmine Marie Bryant, 26, 1000 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Joshua Herley Fitzgerald, 33, 800 block of S.W. Turkey Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Joshua Isaac Martinez, 28, FCCC, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Bertha Moore, 60, 2900 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
- Calvin Wayne Pelham, 46, Okeechobee. Charge: assault. Bond: $120.
- Courtney Lynn Raines, 30, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Janika Toure Simons, 37, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: assault. Bond: $120.
- Hector Vasquez Tello, 35, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
- Jose Bernabe Delacruz, 30, Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license, second offense. Bond: $500.
- Robert James Frazho, 27, 200 block of N. Osceola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: armed robbery, grand theft between $300-$5,000, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $63,000.
- Andre Charles Jones Jr., 22, 300 block of N. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court by violating a protective injunction. Bond: $2,000.
- Larry Ralph Tootle Jr., 34, 7000 block of N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
- Tyson Gene Charles, 19, Miami. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Justin Ray Gansek, 26, 2500 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Crispin Valtierra Sanchez, 36, 2700 block of S.W. Neversail St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $5,000.
- John Edwin Wheeler Jr., 29, 300 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Jesse Taylor Kuper, 21, 6000 block of S.W. Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly public intoxication. Bond: $500.
- Alejandro Magana Hernandez, 28, 1500 block of S.W. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. CHarge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Christopher Dewayne Law, 35, 1300 block of S.E. 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault on a law officer with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Sentenced:
- Kyle Lynn McCall, 23, 10900 block of S.W. Madison Ave., Fort Ogden, sentenced to two years and four months for grand theft auto on May 30, 2018. Transported to Dept. of Corrections on June 5; projected release date Dec. 3, 2020. Previously served a three-year sentence starting in 2011 on charges of armed burglary, grand theft, possession of a bulletproof vest and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
- Morgan Horton Reed, 37, 1300 block of S.E. 3rd Ave., Arcadia, sentenced to prison for two years on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, petty theft and possession of methamphetamine. Projected release date March 18, 2021. Previously sentenced in May 2014 to a three-year prison term on charges including possession and sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and petty theft.
- Javier Cardona Jr., 19, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia, sentenced for a year and a day to state prison for resisting and fleeing from an officer during a high speed vehicular pursuit, driving on a suspended license and driving a motorcycle without a license. Projected release date is March 17, 2020.
- Jamie Lee Prusinski, 37, 6500 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia, sentenced to two years and six months in state prison for selling methamphetamine. She is projected to be released on Oct. 21, 2021. She served an 18-month prison term starting in 2016, also for selling drugs, after violating conditions of probation by leaving DeSoto County without permission and violating curfew.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
