The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Frank Joseph Belardo, 54, Bradenton, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Dusty Lamar Chaney, 35, 6300 block of S.W. Wilcox St., Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief with under $200 property damage and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
- Beth Ann Keenan, 39, no address, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,000.
- Jose Guitierrez Lopez, 30, 1500 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: openly carrying a prohibited weapon, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,240.
- Carrie Louanne Lyons, 40, 2400 block of S.W. Brandy Drive, Arcadia. Charges: trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance and petty theft. Bond: $620.
- Richard Lewis Mink, 37, Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance. Released on recognizance.
- Roberto Morales, 20, 100 block of Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
- Jonathan Fitzgerald Bloom, 48, 100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1, 250.
- Stacy Darlene Bryan, 49, 5600 block of N.W. Scout Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
- Terence Devon Calhoun, 33, 100 block of S. Jordan Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: $10,500.
- George Luis Chanza, 39, 1300 block of N.E. Sunset Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Released on recognizance.
- Shalana Paulette Cook, 32, 1200 block of N.E. Cross Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.
- Stephanie Marie Geyer, 32, 4500 block of Holly Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Fernando Faydeli Guzman Sargento, 25, Lake Wales, FL. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- David George Hart, 2600 block of N.W. Garvin St., Arcadia. Charges: trespass at property other than structure or conveyance and petty theft. Bond: $620.
- Nikia Carvais Hatcher, 34, 200 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Purge: $630.
- Quillan Leche Maybell, 18, 400 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Mariadela Carrera Ramirez, 24, 6400 block of N.W. Algar Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $500.
- Clinton Harry Reid, 62, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespass by failing to leave upon order of property owner. Bond: $500.
- Victor Santos, 35, 600 block of Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Brandon Joseph Smith, 26, 700 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Joc'Quez Thomas, 19, 200 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- James Clarence Williams Jr., 40, 1900 block of S.W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Kenneth Carter, 34, Indian Town, FL. Charge: lewd or lascivious behavior in the presence of a correctional facility employee. Bond: $1,500.
- Marcy Ann Edwards, 38, 9700 block of S.W. Hull Road, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court by violation of a domestic protective order and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Rainer Sage Incitti, 24, 100 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $2,000.
- Shawn Michael Sours, 36, 4700 block of S.E. Apache Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Jose Monroy Zavala, 24, 700 block of N. Johnson Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
- Amberrose Arner, 29, 1200 block of S.W. ML King Jr. St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Released on recognizance.
- Joseph Wayne Denney, 27, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- James Wesley Worth, 56, 1600 block of S.W. 1st St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license, third or subsequent instance. Bond: $120.
- Tony Eugene Young, 54, Port Richey, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,013.
- Jamaal Tremayne Blanden, 30, 1900 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license, second instance. Bond: $1,500.
- Henry Ricky Morales Jr., 30, S. Dade Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000.
- Jeremy James Broughton Sr., 43, 3400 block of W. Bragdon St., Nocatee. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Elisse Marie Dager, 33, 1300 block of Childress St., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. Bond: $6,620.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Luis Enrique Sanchez, 21, 1400 block of S.E. Baker St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Demitrio Bautista-Velazquez, 37, 1700 block of Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
- Nathaniel Milburn Downing Jr., 38, 1400 block of S.W. Holiday Lane, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license, third or subsequent instance. Bond: $5,000.
- Kevin Peter Biener, 24, 1500 block of N.E. Whidden St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,853.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Christopher Leonard Faulkner II, 30, Zolfo Springs. Charges: grand theft between $300-$5,000, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $9,000.
- Ernesto Javier Enriquez, 36, first block of Winifred St., Arcadia. Charge: DUI with alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
- Justine Michelle Vankleef, 48, 1000 block of S.W. Fletcher St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Hardee County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Ashley Shade, 25, Zolfo Springs. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Austin Todd Nellis, 20, Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Johnathan Scarbrough, 45, Zolfo Springs. Charge: failure of sex offender to register change of address. Bond: $1,000.
- Sherry Nathaniel Lee, 20, Zolfo Springs. Charge: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,500.
- Nathaniel Hunter Albritton, 20, Zolfo Springs. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Tiana Paz, 21, Zolfo Springs. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than 3 grams of synthetic marijuana, possession or use of narcotics equipment and smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Released on recognizance.
- Marty Wayne Evans, 42, Zolfo Springs. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
- Charles Austin Wright, 29, Zolfo Springs. Charges: battery causing bodily harm and contempt of court. Bond: none.
- Jose Fidencio Garza, 46, Zolfo Springs. Charge: failure to appear and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Released on recognizance.
- Terry Dyal, 56, Ona. Charge: battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
- Erika Lynn Cothern, 31, Zolfo Springs. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,120.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
