The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Francisco Antonio Corona, 22, 1400 block of N.E. Forrest Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery when offender knew or should have known victim was pregnant. Bond: none.
- Jesse Garza Jr., 51, 4900 block of S.W. Norton Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Sheila Kay Groover, 55, 1000 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
- Sheryl Ann Harrell, 47, 11300 block of S.W. Pine Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
- Alejo Augustin Martinez, 45, 1000 block of S.W. 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: lewd and lascivious molestation of victim under 12 by offender 18 or over. Bond: none.
- Salvador Perez, 18, 200 block of S. Pasco Ave., Arcadia. Charges: reckless driving and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $620.
- William Keith Clements, 58, 200 block of N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Jose Gregorio Martinez Jr., 38, St. Petersburg, FL. Charges: felony battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
- Cris Michael Mclean, 54, Sebring, Fla. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3.500.
- Arek Michael Naudascher, 23, North Port. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Amber Lynn Gean Ussery, 19, 2500 block of S.W. McClelland Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $10.
- James Wesley Worth, 57, 1500 block of Bittersweet Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent instance, failure to register motor vehicle and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Richard Thomas Aikens, 36, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- Damian Roechard Isaac, 41, 600 block of N. Leaf Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
- Terry Demetrius Mathis, 30, Miami. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Christopher George Montgomery, 24, 300 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charges: resisting by fleeing to elude an officer with lights and siren active and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
- Teri Deanna Rodriguez, 39, Martin Luther King Jr. St., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
- Krystal Standley, 26, Orlando. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
- Jakkare Marcella Thompson, 33, Zolfo Springs. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Released on recognizance.
- Caron Denise Alff, 59, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
- Luis Daniel Martinez Guzman, 26, 1800 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $500.
- Dakota Scott Dollarhide, 21, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of less than 20 gramd of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Eddie B. Rice III, 28, Fort Myers. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Released on recognizance.
- James Travis Scott, 38, 4300 block of S.W Aster Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent instance. Bond: $1,500.
- Carrie Ann Corbin, 43, Myakka City. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Robert Mark Lewis Jr., 25, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Henry Randall Lowe, 44, 4900 block of N.W. Royal Palm, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
- Antonio Javier Quintero Jr., 28, Hackamore St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Sentenced:
- Deniqua Sharice Wallace, 26, 300 block of S. McKinley Ave., Arcadia, sentenced to a year and 10 months on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She previously served prison time for burglary of an occupied dwelling, possession of drugs, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
