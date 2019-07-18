The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Daniel Cortez III, 27, 4900 block of S.W. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Julio Rafael Delmonte, 27, 2700 block of Rowena Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. Bond: none.
- Louis Purnell Dennis, 68, 1900 block of S.W. Duke St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Zachary Lee Farley, 20, Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- William Mathew Hamilton, 34, 6400 block of S.W. Pablo Ave., Arcadia. Charges: intimidation by sending a written threat to kill or injure, and felony battery. Bond: $50,000.
- Billy Ray Lemay Sr., 35, Frostproof, Fla. Charges: four counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $11,000.
- Esteban Morales, 50, 2300 block of S.E. Mooney St., Arcadia. Charge: trespass on structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
- Joshua Cole Varnes, 30, Venus, Fla. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $5,000.
- Felix Alexis Diaz, 25, Sebring, Fla. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
- Saul Sebastian Camacho Diaz, 24, Ruskin, Fla. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Gabriel Orion King, 19, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
- Karma Erin Kolb, 49, 1700 block of 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Released on recognizance.
- Sarah Michelle Leone, 19, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
- Thomas Maldonado III, 26, 500 block of N. 10th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
- Dominick Robert Saletnik, 21, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
- Tyler Bernard Taylor, 21, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
- Jonathan Tate Vantilburg, 20, Venice, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Brigido Torres Velasco, 43, 1500 block of Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Michael John Waller, 46, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Taylor Marie Hardyman, 28, 7100 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
- Daniel Lee Vega, 32, 100 block of S. Pasco Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Wendy Shawntia Goodson, 37, Ocala, Fla. Charge: trafficking 10 grams or more of phenethylamines. Bond: $10,000.
- John Michael Raley, 72, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $900.
- John Quincey Williams, 26, 1000 block of S.E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Karel Broceta, 34, Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Jeffery Dean McBee, 53, 4900 block of N.W. Dill Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
- Jackie Palon, 55, 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: retail theft of more than $300, at multiple locations. Bond: $15,000.
Sentenced:
- Jose Antonio Cruz Jr., 22, Arcadia, sentenced for 2 years, 4 months for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Transported to Dept. of Corrections on July 10; projected release May 15, 2021.
- Samuel Cruz Jr., 21, Arcadia, sentenced for 2 years for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Transported July 10 to Dept. of Corrections; projected release May 10, 2021.
- Tobin Casper Lindsey, 33, Arcadia, sentenced for 1 year and a day for possession of a controlled substance. Projected release date from Dept. of Corrections, Feb. 28, 2020.
- Ryan Mitchell Mote, 24, of Bowling Green, sentenced for 4 years, 2 months, while he was an inmate at DCI, for aggravated battery causing great harm. Mote, who said he was affiliated with a white supremacist group in DCI, attacked another inmate with a combination lock because the other inmate (who was a child sex offender) wore a necklace associated with that group, which Mote said was not permitted for sex offenders. Current release date is Dec. 2, 2022. He had been serving a 4-year, 7-month sentence for armed burglary of an occupied dwelling.
- Kevin Rodriguez, 18, Arcadia, sentenced for 1 year, 6 months for grand theft auto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of shooting into a dwelling or vehicle. He was transported to Dept. of Corrections on July 10 and his projected release is July 28, 2020.
- Xavier Rodriguez, 26, Fort Worth, Texas, sentenced for 1 year and 8 months for 2 counts of lewd and lascivious act with a victim under age 16 and use of a child to promote a sexual performance. (He was initially charged with 8 counts of lewd-lascivious acts with child under 16, 26 counts of using a computer in an obscene communication to seduce, solicit or lure a child, and 3 counts of directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child.
- Travis Ray Strickland, 34, Arcadia, sentenced to 2 years and 3 months in Dept. of Corrections for sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 ft. of a convenience store. He entered DOC on July 10 and his projected release is March 31,2021.
- Timothy Lee Evans, 24, Arcadia, sentenced to 1 year and 11 months for domestic battery by strangulation; he was additionally charged with several violations of a pretrial protective order. Evans previously served a 2-year, 6-month prison term for grand theft and abuse of an elderly victim.
- Melinda Sue Rouse, 30, Arcadia. Sentenced to a year and a day in prison on a charge of resisting an officer through a high-speed pursuit. She also served county jail time on charges of hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
