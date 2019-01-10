The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Manuel Martinez Barron, 29, no address, Nocatee. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Corey Darnell Brady, 29, no address, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Lillie Mae Gray, 34, 400 block of W. Effie St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Sarah Nicole Hyler, 22, 1600 block of Ore St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
- Amber Barrera Jeffords, 33, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Chaddrick Roquis Johnson, 33, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Lorri Beth Lafferty, 29, 2200 block of N.E. Clems Dairy St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Samantha Jo Legg, 29, 2600 block of S. U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Glafiro Luna Lopez Jr., 20, 1700 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft auto, three counts of grand theft between $100-$300, assault with intent to commit a felony and criminal mischief with $200-$1,000 property damage. Bond: none.
- Juan Miguel Lopez, 19, 5300 block of S.W. Welles Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Brittany Nicole Lott, 27, 2000 block of S.W. Robin Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Roberto Morales, 20, 100 block of S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery and felony battery. Bond: $10,500.
- Morgan Horton Reed, 37, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
- David Gabriel Roberson, 21, 2300 block of S.E. Red Barron Drive, Arcadia. Charges: four counts of petty theft, two counts of dealing in stolen property, and obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud or swindle. Bond: $16,980.
- Lazzor Coy Wheeler, 23, 300 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $13,000.
- William Ronald Wright III, 28, no address, Arcadia. Charges: hit-and-run by leaving scene of a crash with property damage, driving on a suspended license. failure to register motor vehicle, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, fleeing to elude police with disregard of safety to persons or property, driving on a suspended license and failure to have auto liability insurance. Bond: $2,720.
- Dominic Anthony Casale, 19, 1800 block of N.E. Brownville St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
- James Franklin Barrs Jr., 32, 2700 block of S.E. Joshua Estates St., Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
- Margaret Lisa Cobb, 55, 600 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: accessory after-the-fact of 3rd degree felony. Bond: $100.
- Mario Lopez Hernandez, 36, Wauchula. Charge: failure to appear. Released for time served.
- Larry Lenard Ousley Jr., 23, Davie, FL. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Released on recognizance.
- Clarence Thomas Pelham, 54, 700 block of W. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $1,500.
- Eddie Lee Rembert, 39, 2900 block of S.W. Sunflower St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Released on recognizance.
- Robert Pastor Sanchez, 28, 100 block of Bridle. Path, Arcadia. Charge: violation of domestic protection injunction. Bond: $1,500.
- James Wesley Worth, 56, Fruitville Rd., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license for 3rd or subsequent instance. Bond: $3,500.
- Michael Blankenship, 26, 3800 block of N.E. Green St., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Clemente Mendoza Garcia, 43, Esmeralda St., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
- Colleen Marie Kenyon, 36, 1600 block of 4th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery and criminal mischief with property damage between $200-$2,000. Bond: $1,000.
- Michael John Meacham, 29, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Jesse Dustin Murray, 32, 8800 block of SD.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charge: unarmed burglary of unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $1,500.
- Bradford Lee Dalton, 52, 4900 block of S.E. Oats Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $120.
- Israel Hernandez Aquino, 26, 1700 block of N.E. Nobles Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Terrel Jerode James, 28, Avon Park, FL. Charges: possession or marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Bryan Jeffery Lucas, 33, 3000 block of S.W. Gator Trail, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
- John C. Manis Jr., 1500 block of Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft of controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
- Alexis Abraham Palafox, 23, 1300 block of SA.W. Hillcrest St., Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
- Jules Son Pierre, 36, Port Charlotte, FL. Charge: driving on a suspended license, first offense. Bond: $120.
- Christopher David Sparks, 30, 10300 block of S.W. Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jordan Lee David, 26, 1500 block of S.E. State Road 31, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
- Shane Grimes, 44, 2700 block of N.W. Pine Creek Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and violation of conditions of pretrial release. Bond: none.
- Mario Olguin, 42, 2700 block of S.E. Joshua Estates St., Arcadia. Charges: out-of-county warrant and driving on a suspended license for second offense. Bond: none.
- Christopher David Sparks, 30, 10300 block of S.W. Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Mario Olguin, 42, 2700 block of S.E. Joshua Estates St., Arcadia. Charge: DUI with property damage, second offense. Bond: $25,000.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Bernardino Rojas Santos, 27, 700 block of Terrier Drive, Zolfo Springs. Charges: DUI and failure to register vehicle. Bond: $750.
- Nicholas James Alvarado, 30, Zolfo Springs. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
