Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Desiree Suzanne Biase, 61, 29000 block of Pine Villa Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Clovelle Williams, 66, homeless Punta Gorda shelter. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $303.
Korrine Chiasson, 39, 1600 block of Bal Harbor Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.
Skeneino Eddy Francois, 31, 24000 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
A'nechia Tanae Robinson, 23, address withheld. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $3,500.
Kyle McKilion Qualls, 22, 4300 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed; criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage; petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $17,500.
Jessica Lynn Dahl, 48, 4300 block of Shappell Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Raymond Lee Henry, 57, Palmetto. Charge: underlying charge; failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Nicole Lynn Guilfoyle, 40, 5800 block of Sepanoal Avenue, North Port. Charge: failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Rick Robert Boisclair, 40, 4400 block of Wabaso Street, North Port. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Carl Louis Drase, 60, Naples. Charges: driving under the influence fourth or subsequent offense; DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Sergio Luciano Perez Lopez, 30, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Jennifer Lynn Williams, 36, 1700 block of North West Eucalyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Heather Lynn Jones, 41, 200 block of Oakridge Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription; driving while license suspended or revoked; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.
Dawn Marie O'Neal, 52, 11000 block of South West Crenshaw Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rafael Antonio Martinez-Vegas, 29, Miami. Charges: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes; grand theft property more than $75 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
Luis Vasquez Sandoval, 39, Homestead. Charge: petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,500.
Jovan Luis Garcia, 30, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Zachary James Eisenhardt, 27, 4600 block of Delwood Drive, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive: Forsyth County, Georgia/violation of probation possession of alprazolam/DUI. Bond: none.
Rodney Dwayne Lamb, Jr., 25, 1800 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $18,000.
Sarah Jo Merriman, 45, 200 block of Kluge Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County: petit theft more than $100 less than $300/fraudulent use of another person's ID without consent. Bond: none.
Brystarfer Horst Milliken, 31, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: obstruction. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Scott Hughes, 61, 15000 block of Almeria Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery: touch or strike. Bond: none.
Traci Jo Kipe, 34, 4100 block of Bruing Street, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Cynthia Lee Krause, 61, 4300 block of Amanda Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny: other theft. Bond: $120.
Gregory Wolochuk, 40, US 41/Ortiz Camp, North Port. Charge: probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
