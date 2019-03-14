The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Richard Castillo Jr., 27, 1400 block of S.E. Plum Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Juan Fedeline Diaz, 21, 1800 block of S. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with alcohol or drugs and driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,120.
- Dezeray Nicole Dye, 27, 5000 block of N.W. Dill Road, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Monalisa Lara Gomez, 49, 2000 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Nikia Carvais Hatcher, 34, 200 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession or use of drug equipment, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Travis Gregory Jones Sr., 34, 300 block of W Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Cedric Bates, 36, 100 block of Jordan Ave., Arcadia. Charges: sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of specified location, possession or use of drug equipment used to transport drugs, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,000.
- Tony Eugene Clark Sr., 57, 1500 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: sale of methamphetamine within 1000 ft. of specified location and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $20,500.
- Manuel Fortanel, 27, 1200 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Nicholas Jameson Patterson, 28, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
- Jose Antonio Renobato, 20, 1000 lock of 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and driving without a valid license. Bond: $1,120.
- Gabriel Lee Rios, 36, 400 block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Victor Alfonso Cuevas Torres, 35, Navajo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Crystal Ann Berk, 39, 2700 block of S.E. Joshua Estates, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
- Joshua Cortland Ritch, 30, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Charles Amondus Ruth, 19, 200 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Scotty Lynn Whatley, 30, 6300 block of S.W. Pablo Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
- Lamar Lee Alvarez, 38, 1300 block of Oak Trail, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Dylan Bradley Biehl, 27, 7000 block of S.W. Fugate St., Arcadia. Charge: driving on a suspended license. Bond: $120.
- Earl Hamlet Grace Jr., 21, North Port, FL. Charges: willfully attempting to defraud a urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Ashley Nicole Ortega, 30, Lake Placid, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Raul Ponce Jr., 20, Hialeah Gardens, FL. Charge: escape from secure detention facility. Bond: $1,500.
- Brandon Joseph Smith, 27, 700 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
- Jose Alfredo Martinez Alcocer, 24, 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, assault by intent or threat to do violence and criminal mischief with more than $1,000 in property damage. Bond: $26,620.
- Julio Vega Espindola, 35, 1400 block of N.W. Windy Pine Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Brenda Lee Garcia, 22, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $100.
- Stacey Eileen Lindsey, 44, Gainesville, FL. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,120.
- Ruben Sanchez, 44, 4500 block of S.W. Apache Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is expired more than 4 months. Bond: $120.
- Jose Fernando Sanchez Rangel, 27, 1500 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
- Terran Aetolia Thomas, 40, Gainesville, FL. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
- Moises Erik Whigham, 20, 6th Ave. and Adele St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams or marijuana, possession or use of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
- Jeffery Bernard Williams III, 21, 300 block of N. 10th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Pedro Crispin Mundo, 29, 2800 block of S.E. Normal Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
- Scotty Lynn Whatley, 30, 6300 block of S.W. Pablo Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Antonio Perez Rodriguez, 41, 1100 block of S.W. Lake Suzy, Lake Suzy. Charge: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $2,000.
- Robert Lee Jones III, 33, 2100 block of N.E. Snow St., Arcadia. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon without a license and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
- Marcel Louis Melton, 35, Zolfo Springs. Charges: trafficking methamphetamine 28-300 grams, possession or use of drug equipment, two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of synthetic cannabis, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and 10 counts of possession of a new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $30,000.
— Compiled by Susan E. Hoffman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.