Logan Daughtrey, 18, was sentenced to five years of probation on charges of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft between $300 and $5,000, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, on Nov. 14, 2018, a homeowner noticed a bike at the back door of her residence that did not belong there, so she called her son to check things out. Her son entered and reportedly found Daughtrey inside, collecting items that belonged to the owner.
Daughtrey had a pile of electronic items such as a laptop, iPad, DVR player, Playstation, and a webcam, along with some jewelry. Daughtrey was the nephew of the homeowner's brother.
When deputies arrived, Daughtrey said he entered the house using a key he knew was there, and that he decided to take things to sell because he wanted money to buy food. When he was taken into custody, Daughtrey told deputies he had a bowl in his backpack he used to smoked marijuana. He was arrested andheld on a $9,500 bond.
Daughtrey pleaded no contest and was sentenced to five years of probation, including a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., 50 hours of community service annually for five years and no contact with the homeowner.
