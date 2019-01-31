Marnie Rae Quave, 36, of the 12600 block of Lake Suzy Ave., Lake Suzy, went back to the DeSoto County Jail after violating the terms of her probation.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Quave had been arrested in 2018 for habitually driving after her license was suspended or revoked, and two counts of battery on a person 65 or older.
In July 2018, Quave pleaded no contest to the charges. Judge Hall withheld a determination of guilt and, instead, put her on two years of drug offender probation.
The probation order included several terms and limitations, including a requirement that she complete a residential program and observe a curfew. She enrolled in a Teen Challenge program but, after several months, she voluntarily withdrew from the program. Here whereabouts were unknown and an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 8.
She was picked up in Lee County and brought back to the DeSoto Jail on Jan. 18.
She had been arrested on April 7, 2018, after a deputy spotted her allegedly driving over the speed limit. When he pulled her over, he learned her driver's license was suspended and she was listed as a "habitual traffic offender."
She was again arrested on May 31 after her father reported she argued with him over keys and she struck him on his arm. He had a visible bruise with a cut. Finally she was arrested on June 23 after her father stated she had argued with him and hit him in the face and back.
Quave was jailed on three counts of violating probation and is being held without bond.
