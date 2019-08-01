Two men who were arrested July 8 in DeSoto County on robbery and assault charges were arrested in Sarasota on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Their arrest in DeSoto County was originally reported in The Arcadian on July 11, 2019.)
According to records from the DeSoto and Sarasota counties sheriffs' offices and clerks of court, Dakota Allen Reel of Englewood and Jonathan Tate Vantilburg of Venice, both 19, were charged in DeSoto County on July 8 after two victims refused to pay an agreed-upon amount to buy marijuana. When the two teens met the two victims at a fastfood store in Sarasota, one of the victims gave the pair less money than agreed, took the pot and drove off.
Vantilburg, driving a Toyota pickup, and his passenger, Reel, gave chase to the pair, who took steps to elude the two teens. At one point the pickup veered close to the victims' Nissan, which had to drive onto the shoulder to avoid hitting the truck. The two vehicles drove east on Clark Road (State Road 72) and entered DeSoto County. As they were driving, Reel fired a gun outside of the truck toward the Nissan.
Reel later admitted firing a shot at the pair but said it was a warning shot. The victims called 911 and DeSoto deputies responded, taking Reel and Vantilburg into custody on charges of armed robbery.
Sarasota County issued warrants for their arrest and took custody of both men. Reel was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, firing a weapon from a vehicle, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a delinquent adult, and shooting a missile into a vehicle. Reel is being held on $250,000 bond. Vantilburg's bond is $20,000 for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by trying to drive his vehicle into the victims' car.
