Barricades on East Gibson Street led to the arrest of Daniel Leal, 57, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the arrest report from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Leal's wife was driving her child to school on East Gibson on Thursday when her vehicle struck a barricade, which had been placed in the street due to ongoing construction work. Due to damage to her vehicle, she contacted the county Road and Bridge Department who advised she needed to speak with the project engineer.
She and her husband returned to the area, and Leal approached some of the workers. One reportedly told Leal to "get the f--- out of here," according to the wife's statement. Leal was argumentative, the report notes, and at one point he allegedly pulled up his shirt, revealing a handgun in a holster, saying, "You don't want none of this." He allegedly grabbed one employee by the shirt, when another intervened to break them up. At that point, according to the arrest report, one of the witnesses said Leal reached for his gun.
When deputies arrived they removed and unloaded the gun. Leal reportedly became uncooperative, yelling obscenities and resisting deputies. He claimed he could not breathe, so paramedics tried to position him on a stretcher, but he continued to resist so he was handcuffed to the stretcher.
After DeSoto Memorial Hospital cleared Leal, he was booked into the county jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was released later that day on $7,500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 14.
