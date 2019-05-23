Benjamin Franklin Murrell Rose, 24, was transferred to the Department of Corrections to serve a four-year prison sentence for armed burglary and grand theft.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, in July 2015, a victim on S.E. County Road 763 reported someone had broken into his garage and took two compound bows, a crossbow, arrows and a box fan.
DCSO secured a search warrant for a residence on S.W. Boll Weevil Road, where they found the three stolen bows and the arrows. Suspects at that location said they had bought the bows and arrows from Rose for $30.
When deputies spoke with Rose, he admitted trading the bows and arrows with those individuals for marijuana. Rose was arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft between $300 and $5,000.
In 2016, Rose pleaded no contest and adjudication was withheld; instead, he was sentenced to two years of community control followed by two years of probation.
But in 2018, Rose violated the terms of his community control when a routine urinalysis revealed the presence of methamphetamine. He admitted the violation in April and was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for one year and 39 days already served. Rose was transported to the Department of Corrections and May 7 and is projected release date is March 7, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.